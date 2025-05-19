Sony is "shifting business to content creation"

Totoki highlighted that for Sony to succeed, it is crucial to focus on enhancing collaboration across its various divisions

On May 14, the Sony Group Corporation held its Corporate Strategy Presentation in Tokyo, Japan. The strategy outlines the company's long-term plans and focus on realizing the "Creative Entertainment Vision".

President and CEO, Hiroki Totoki, presented Sony's strategies, management direction and priorities as part of Sony’s fiscal year 2024 earnings announcement.

Totoki expressed confidence in Sony's path forward, stating that, "Building on our momentum and results to date and working with a laser-like focus to realize our long-term Creative Entertainment Vision will be at the core of our corporate strategies moving forward."

He highlighted Sony's ongoing transformation toward becoming a leader in entertainment and content creation. He reassured that the company's commitment to growth in these key areas will remain strong, paving the way for exciting developments ahead.

Totoki shared updates on Sony's core business segment, highlighting its recent achievements and current strategic priorities. He emphasized the important role that these segments play in advancing the Creative Entertainment Vision, which was introduced at last year's Corporate Strategy Meeting.

This vision aims to fuse creativity and technology. By maximizing IP value and "Creating infinite realities," Sony strives to collaborate effectively with creators, partners and employees.

Sony's core business segments

Entertainment Businesses Integral to Realizing the Creative Entertainment Vision

(Game & Network Services, Music, and Pictures) Cross Business Collaborations and Synergy

(Anime, Engagement Platform, and Location-Based Entertainment) Future Growth in Technology-Related Areas as Enablers of Entertainment Businesses

(Entertainment Technology (ET&S) and Information & Software Services I&SS) Achieving Growth Through Diverse Businesses and Talent

The third point is particularly interesting for us photographers: the ET&S signals the strategy shift towards content creation, with Sony aiming to expand its imaging ecosystem based on the success of the Alpha line.

Strengthening sports data capabilities, as showcased by the acquisition of KinaTrax, will leverage real-time content creation to enhance fan engagement.

Additionally, Sony is pursuing advancements in content creation with technologies like Xyn, real-time VFX and the 360 Virtual Mixing Environment.

In the mobile image sensor sector, Sony plans to grow by capitalizing on larger sensor sizes and exceeding customers' expectations by combining a new generation process with sensors, like the two-layer transistor pixel Trista.

Totoki highlighted that for Sony to succeed, it is crucial to focus on enhancing collaboration across its various divisions. By leveraging its engagement platform initiative, Sony can unite fan communities from different entertainment sectors, fostering a more connected and interactive experience.

