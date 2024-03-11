Get 12 issues of a top photo magazine for £12 with this amazing subscription deal!

Looking for a great deal on a photo magazine that you can download every month - then this new subscription deal is the perfect solution!

Getting a photography magazine is a great way to help improve your picture-taking knowledge, and to keep up with the latest kit and trends. The publishers of DigitalCameraWorld.com have five magazines aimed at photographers – all with their unique spin on the world of digital imaging.

Choosing a digital edition means that you get your issue immediately after it is published wherever you are in the world — with no need to wait for the post. You can use this digital subscription on any Apple iOS or Android device, meaning that it is compatible with practically any smartphone, iPhone, iPad, or tablet you may have.

With this huge range of titles on offer, there's something for everyone, regardless of skill level and camera system - and right now you'll get an amazing introductory deal, where you can get 12 issues sent to your device for just £12.

With most titles publishing 13 issues per year, a magazine subscription really is the gift that keeps on giving – whether for yourself, partner, friend of family member.

The photo magazines below are sister brands to Digital Camera World, meaning they're staffed by experts in their field, and deliver a great mix of tutorials, tips, buying advice, reviews and inspiration in every issue.

The best photography magazine subscription deals:

Digital Camera is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free gifts and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. This special offer get 12 digital issues on Android or iOS for just £12 (ends 18 March 2024, 10am GMT). 12 digital issues for £12

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with a disc of video tutorials too. This special offer get 12 digital issues on Android or iOS for just £12 (ends 18 March 2024, 10am GMT). 12 digital issues for £12

N-Photo is 100% Nikon-devoted, and 100% editorially independent. If you're a Nikon owner and want to improve your images, get the best buying advice and reviews, see some of the world's best Nikon photography, N-Photo is the title for you. This special offer get 12 digital issues on Android or iOS for just £12 (ends 18 March 2024, 10am GMT). 12 digital issues for £12

Whether you're a part-time amateur or a full-time professional, Digital Photographer aims to challenge and motivate you to take your best shots. Our in-depth features are designed to take your photography to the next level - and this is a great gift for anyone who wants more inspiration for their picture taking. This special offer get 12 digital issues on Android or iOS for just £12 (ends 18 March 2024, 10am GMT). January Sale - 12 digital issues for £12

Photography Week is the world's leading digital-only weekly photography magazine from the makers of Digital Camera World. Every issue is packed with advice for becoming a better photographer, including video guides to the latest techniques and practical advice for improving your photos. Available on Android or iOS devices, and desktop, via the PocketMags app.

£19.99 for 52 issues

