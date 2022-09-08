Fujinon XF56mmF1.2 R WR: Fujifilm's portrait bokeh master lens gets makeover

Fujifilm announced today at the Fujifilm X-Summit in New York, that it has updated its popular XF56mm f/1.4 portrait lens.
The new Fujifilm XF56mmF1.2 R WR brings a significant number of improvements to the eight-year-old XF56mmF1.2 R - which has been a must-have lens for portrait photographers, looking for shallow depth of field and background bokeh (opens in new tab).
The lens offers an equivalent focal length to an 85mm lens on a full-frame camera (thanks to the 1.5x crop-factor of the X-Series of cameras)
The Fujifilm XF56mmF1.2 R WR is now weatherproofed - and the resolution has been improved to take advantage of the newest X-Trans sensors on Fujifilm cameras, including the new 40MP X-H2 (opens in new tab). It is the fourth f/1.4 prime lens that has been updated with the X-H2 in mind - the others being the XF18mm f/1.4, the XF23mm f/1.4, and XF33mm f/1.4 (opens in new tab).
Another notable improvement is that the minimum focusing distance has been improved from 0.7m to just 0.5m.
Key features of the new lens are:
- 13 elements in 8 groups, inc two aspherical elements, and one ED glass element
- 11 rounded aperture blades to offer improved bokeh (this is more blades than any XF lens to date)
- Aperture ring with ‘A’ position lock
- Reduced chromatic and coma aberration
- 9-point weather sealing, and ability to be used down to temperatures of -10° C (14°F)
- Fluorine coating
- Weighs 445g, with external dimensions of 79.4 x 76mm
- Minimum focus distance of 0.5m / 19.69in
- Maximum magnification ratio 0.14x
- Designed for high-resolution sensors
The new lens, which has not appeared in previous XF-lens roadmaps, will go on sale for $999 / £999 from September 29.
