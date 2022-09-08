Fujinon XF56mmF1.2 R WR: Fujifilm's portrait bokeh master lens gets makeover

By Chris George
published

Fujifilm's fast portrait lens for its X-series lenses gets weatherproofing and 8K-ready resolution

Fujifilm XF56mmF1.2 R WR
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm announced today at the Fujifilm X-Summit in New York, that it has updated its popular XF56mm f/1.4 portrait lens. 

The new Fujifilm XF56mmF1.2 R WR brings a significant number of improvements to the eight-year-old XF56mmF1.2 R - which has been a must-have lens for portrait photographers, looking for shallow depth of field and background bokeh (opens in new tab)

The lens offers an equivalent focal length to an 85mm lens on a full-frame camera (thanks to the 1.5x crop-factor of the X-Series of cameras)

The Fujifilm XF56mmF1.2 R WR is now weatherproofed - and the resolution has been improved to take advantage of the newest X-Trans sensors on Fujifilm cameras, including the new 40MP X-H2 (opens in new tab). It is the fourth f/1.4 prime lens that has been updated with the X-H2 in mind - the others being the XF18mm f/1.4, the XF23mm f/1.4, and XF33mm f/1.4 (opens in new tab).

Another notable improvement is that the minimum focusing distance has been improved from 0.7m to just 0.5m.

Fujifilm XF56mmF1.2 R WR on the Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Key features of the new lens are:

  • 13 elements in 8 groups, inc two aspherical elements, and one ED glass element
  • 11 rounded aperture blades to offer improved bokeh (this is more blades than any XF lens to date)
  • Aperture ring with ‘A’ position lock
  • Reduced chromatic and coma aberration

Fujifilm XF56mmF1.2 R WR with supplied lens hood (Image credit: Fujifilm)

  • 9-point weather sealing, and ability to be used down to temperatures of -10° C (14°F)
  • Fluorine coating
  • Weighs 445g,  with external dimensions of 79.4 x 76mm
  • Minimum focus distance of 0.5m / 19.69in
  • Maximum magnification ratio 0.14x
  • Designed for high-resolution sensors

The new lens, which has not appeared in previous XF-lens roadmaps, will go on sale for $999 / £999 from September 29.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

