Watch the Fujifilm X-Summit today – live camera announcements as they happen

Fujifilm's second X-Summit of 2022 takes place today, and we are here to bring you all the news as it happens. We expect Fujifilm to announce its latest developments for the X-mount range of mirrorless cameras, and for the GFX range of medium format cameras.

The Fujifilm X system has seen some fantastic flagship APS-C cameras since its launch 10 years ago, and the best Fujifilm cameras (opens in new tab) offer specs to suit many types of photographers.

At the last X-Summit just four months ago, the company announced the incredible Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab) – but also promised that at the next summit it would be announcing a sister camera with a record-breaking 40-megapixel camera – to be called the Fujifilm X-H2. We expect this to be the star of the show…

Today's Fujifilm X Summit will take place today in New York at 2PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)/ 6PM (GMT). The whole presentation will be shown live on Fujifilm's YouTube (opens in new tab) channel – you can also watch it along with us live, below!

Why you can trust our Fujifilm coverage Why you can trust our Fujifilm coverage Rod Lawton Group Reviews Editor Rod has been writing about photography and digital cameras since they first appeared, and has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years. Rod has reported from many Fujifilm X-Summit events, thinks the Fujifilm X30 is the best compact camera ever and has several Fujifilm camera bodies in his own collection.

What do we know so far? Well, know that these regular X-Summits are full of surprises – and a place where Fujifilm updates its lens roadmaps, so there will hopefully be lots for you to watch – and for us to write about!