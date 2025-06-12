Fujifilm has a new pancake lens… but there’s a catch

Fujifilm has just announced a brand new pancake lens to go with its shiny new Fujifilm X-E5. The Fujifilm XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR lens has a super slim profile that perfectly complements the company's new pocketable rangefinder. The kicker – if you want to get your hands on the 23mm f/2.8 lens, you’re going to need to buy it with an X-E5, with the lens not being sold independently until November.

Hugely popular for street and travel photographers, the 23mm focal length is equivalent to 35mm on a full-frame camera when you take into account the 1.5x crop factor of the X-Series' APS-C sensor. A 23mm focal length also perfectly matches the fixed lens on the Fujifilm X100VI, although the latter has a maximum f/2 aperture while this new 23mm lens tops out at f/2.8 (with an f/16 minimum aperture).

The lens is exceptionally light, at just 90g, and when combined with the Fujifilm X-E5, the total package weighs 534g including the battery and SD card – a negligible 14g heavier than the X100VI.

Despite the compact size of the lens, it is still weather-resistant – although it should be noted that the X-E5 is not! But you would get complete weather sealing using the 23mm lens on a weather-sealed body like the Fujifilm X-T5. The lens will also be one of the few remaining Fujifilm lenses to be produced in both black and silver.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fujifilm) (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Despite its super slim pancake profile, the 23mm lens still manages to squeeze in a manual aperture ring, with a lock button to hold the aperture in auto, as well as a manual focus ring and a grooved ring for gripping the lens while attaching and detaching it from the camera. It also has a filter ring, with a 39mm thread size; however, like the X-E4’s bundled 27mm lens, there is no hood in the box.

The 23mm f/2.8 lens is built with 8 elements in 2 groups, including 2 aspherical lenses to combat distortion, color fringing and other optical aberrations. The lens has an 11-blade aperture, which should make for nice rounded bokeh.

The XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR is due for general release outside of the X-E5 bundle in November for $499 / £399 (Australian pricing to be confirmed) or you can buy it bundled with the X-E5 for $1,899 / £1,549 if you can’t wait that long! When you deduct the price of the camera ($1,699 / £1,299 body only), it makes for a substantial saving.

