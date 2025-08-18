These photographers working in their 80s show that age is nothing to fear

Worried you're getting on a bit, and there's a 'best before' date on your career? Well, there's an army of octogenarian photographers who will politely – or perhaps mischievously – prove you wrong.

From global fashion shoots to humble village fêtes, some of the industry’s greats are still making remarkable work well into their eighth and ninth decades. Their secret? Curiosity, passion and an unshakable belief that there’s always another picture worth taking.

Take David Hurn, 89; arguably Wales’ most celebrated living photographer. The Magnum shooter's career began with the Hungarian Revolution in 1956, swept through the glamour of Sophia Loren and Sean Connery, and even landed him seven weeks with The Beatles, on the set of Hard Day's Night.

Now, he’s cracked social media, amassing over 82K followers and releasing the book David Hurn: On Instagram. Two new books are in the pipeline.

Retirement? Apparently, not on his to-do list. And he's by no means alone.

A post shared by David Hurn (@davidhurnphoto) A photo posted by on

David Bailey, 87, the man who defined London’s Swinging Sixties with his sharp, high-contrast portraits, is still working too, despite being diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2021. In recent years, Bailey has exhibited new work alongside his classic images, proving that his eye for composition is as razor-sharp as ever.

His latest book, Eighties, was released earlier this year and demonstrated, in the words of our report: "that great fashion photography is about more than trends, but about telling a story that endures".

A post shared by David Bailey (@bailey_studio) A photo posted by on

Across the Atlantic, Ralph Gibson, now 85, continues to exhibit and publish new work including his 2024 exhibition Sacred Land. Known for his fragmented compositions and mysterious narratives, he remains as dedicated as ever to exploring the dramatic potential of light, shadow and abstract form, proving that a singular artistic vision can be refined and maintained over a lifetime.

This is nothing new

Nor is this a modern phenomenon: photographers were working late into their lives during the last century, too.

Who could forget Imogen Cunningham (1883–1976), who not only kept working into her nineties but made ageing itself her subject? Her final project, After Ninety, was a series of intimate portraits of elderly people – dignified, humorous and unflinchingly honest – proving that perspective only deepens with time.

Similarly, Irving Penn (1917–2009) showed a relentless drive to refine and experiment in his final years. For example, in the 1990s he began experimenting with moving light, using a motorized fresnel stage light to create distortions in his images; a technique visible in his still life Wide Skull (1993).

A post shared by Ralph Gibson Photography (@ralphgibson_photography) A photo posted by on

So why do so many photographers keep on going? Well, I'd argue there’s a freedom that comes with decades behind the camera. Technical skills become instinctive. The fear of “getting it wrong” fades. What’s left is a direct, personal relationship with the subject; whether that’s a Hollywood star or a neighbour’s garden party.

It's also about patience. Older photographers know when to wait for the light, when to trust the moment, and when to break every rule they were ever taught. Experience breeds confidence, but it also breeds curiosity. That restless desire to see what’s changed, what’s stayed the same, and what’s still worth documenting.

So if you’re in your twenties or thirties and already worrying about “making it” before you hit middle age, take heart. Your best work might still be decades ahead. Photography isn’t a sprint: it’s a lifelong conversation with the visual world. And age isn’t the enemy of creativity; it’s the sharpener of the lens.

