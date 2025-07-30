Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air offers a wider view for Fujifilm, Sony and Nikon APS-C mirrorless cameras

The Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air is available in Fujifilm, Sony or Nikon mounts

Viltrox has just launched the latest in its growing Air series fast autofocus prime lenses - which all boast a maximum aperture of f/1.7. The newest addition is the Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 - which will be available for in Fujifilm XF, Sony E and Nikon Z mounts for use on APS-C mirrorless cameras.

After the 1.5x crop factor is taken into account, the new lens will offer an effective focal length equivalent to the view given by a 22.5mm wide-angle on a full-frame camera.

The Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 becomes the fourth prime in the Viltrox Air series - joining the 25mm f/1.7, 35mm f/1.7 and 56mm f/1.7

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The 15mm lens is constructed from 12 elements in 10 groups, including three High Refractive (HR) elements, three extra-low Dispersion (ED) elements, and two aspherical (ASPH) elements. The minimum focusing distance is just 23cm.

Weighing between 180-195g (depending which mount you buy it in), the lens has a built-in USB-C port that can be used to update the lens with new firmware, as and when it is available.

The lens is due to go on sale from today with a retail price of $239 / £229, which includes a petal-shaped lens hood and a protective pouch bag. There is a 5% discount if you buy from Amazon before August 2.

• Viltrox AF 25mm f/1.7 Air review

• Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.7 Air review

• Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7 Air review