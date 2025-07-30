Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 Air offers a wider view for Fujifilm, Sony and Nikon APS-C mirrorless cameras
Viltrox adds its widest option yet to its series of f/1.7 autofocus primes
Viltrox has just launched the latest in its growing Air series fast autofocus prime lenses - which all boast a maximum aperture of f/1.7. The newest addition is the Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 - which will be available for in Fujifilm XF, Sony E and Nikon Z mounts for use on APS-C mirrorless cameras.
After the 1.5x crop factor is taken into account, the new lens will offer an effective focal length equivalent to the view given by a 22.5mm wide-angle on a full-frame camera.
The Viltrox AF 15mm f/1.7 becomes the fourth prime in the Viltrox Air series - joining the 25mm f/1.7, 35mm f/1.7 and 56mm f/1.7
The 15mm lens is constructed from 12 elements in 10 groups, including three High Refractive (HR) elements, three extra-low Dispersion (ED) elements, and two aspherical (ASPH) elements. The minimum focusing distance is just 23cm.
Weighing between 180-195g (depending which mount you buy it in), the lens has a built-in USB-C port that can be used to update the lens with new firmware, as and when it is available.
The lens is due to go on sale from today with a retail price of $239 / £229, which includes a petal-shaped lens hood and a protective pouch bag. There is a 5% discount if you buy from Amazon before August 2.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
