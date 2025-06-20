The B&H Bild Expo in New York City was a dizzying array of all the latest photo, video, and audio gear. But wandering amid all the seemingly endless tech to touch and try this week, I spotted a lens that hasn’t yet been announced: the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro XF.

Viltrox had a prototype of the upcoming AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro XF on display, a physical teaser ahead of the full announcement scheduled for September. The lens is a bright prime designed for Fujifilm X-Mount cameras, which is where much of my excitement comes in.

As a Fujifilm portrait photographer, that 56mm bright prime is a sweet spot. My own most-used lens is Fujifilm’s 50mm f/1, but it’s a pricey, heavy lens. If the optics on the upcoming Viltrox 56mm are anything like the newly announced AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro for Sony E Mount, then the lens could offer an affordable yet sharp alternative.

As a prototype lens, Viltrox didn’t share details beyond the lens name, mount and the expected September announcement. But glimpsing the prototype at Bild, the lens felt well-made. I certainly wouldn’t describe the lens as compact, but it didn’t seem terribly large for an f/1.2 aperture either. It also has an aperture ring right on the lens, which is a personal must-have.

Viltrox hasn’t shared full specifications yet, but two pieces of the lens’ name itself make me hopeful for the features. The AF in the name indicates that it’s an autofocus lens, and I’m hoping for quick performance and accurate eye detection like with the Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro.

The other component of the lens name that has me hopeful for a tech spec sheet chock-full of features is the 'Pro' in the name. Lenses like the Viltrox 75mm f1.2 Pro are weather-sealed. Sealing is a personal must-have for me, at least for my most-used lenses, and I hope that the upcoming lens will have some seals against dust and rain.

As just a teaser, Viltrox hasn’t yet shared price, let alone full specifications. But looking at the brand’s catalog indicates the upcoming lens could be an affordable alternative. The Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.2 Pro XF for Fujifilm X Mount, for example, retails for $580 / £533.

A Viltrox representative said the 56mm is expected to be fully announced in September.

Bild isn't just for photographers who are able to attend in person – B&H Bild discounts are still happening now. Or, browse through the best Fujifilm X mount lenses.