Design choices in seize, weight and motor has made Canon's VCM lenses incredibly popular among hybrid shooters

Great news for Canon shooters: after launching four RF VCM "hybrid" prime lenses between October 2024 and March 2025, Canon is reportedly preparing to add a fifth to the lineup – the highly anticipated RF 85mm f/1.4L VCM.

Canon's current VCM lens lineup includes the RF 20mm, 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm f/1.4L optics. The upcoming 85mm will complete a robust set of fast 1.4 primes designed for both photography and videography, as reported by CanonRumors and highlighted by trusted Weibo source Camera Beta.

According to the reports, the new 85mm will retain the uniform size of the existing VCM lenses – all of which share identical 76.5 x 99.3mm measurements and weigh around 519-580g.

Finally, an RF 85mm prime that strikes the balance between performance and portability – a standout point of Canon's VCM line. Compared to its traditional L-series primes, especially the larger f/1.2 USM versions, VCM lenses are significantly lighter and more compact, without sacrificing image quality.

For instance, the Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L USM offers great performance but is bulky and weighs nearly 1.2kg! By contrast, the RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM weighs only 580g – which is 370g less than the RF 50mm f/1.2L USM (950g) and is around £400 / $540 / AU$830 cheaper.

The size and weight reduction in the VCM series is largely due to Canon's decision to omit optical image stabilization and to use a more compact Voice Coil Motor (VCM) autofocus system instead of the traditional Ultrasonic motors (USM).

The VCM autofocus motor is known for being fast, silent and smooth – qualities that are key for video work. Canon has also added an iris (aperture) control ring to each VCM lens, allowing for precise exposure control during video capture. While this feature is currently only fully supported on select cameras like the EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R1, many hope Canon will roll out broader compatibility.

An 85mm lens with this design philosophy is especially exciting for portrait photographers. The focal length is widely regarded as one of the best for portraits, thanks to its natural compression and flattering perspective. The wide f/1.4 aperture provides strong subject isolation and dreamy background blur.

But the versatility of this focal length extends far beyond portraiture – it's also a great choice for street photography, lifestyle shoots, events, landscapes and even food photography. In video work, it excels at drawing focus to the subject and creating a deep, cinematic look.

I can't wait for a lens that is a more balanced alternative to the heavyweight RF 85mm f/1.2L USM. While there's no official word from Canon, considering how quickly the VCM lineup has expanded over the past year, we likely won't have to wait much longer.

