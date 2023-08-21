Fujifilm users get a superfast 27mm f/1.4 prime lens

By Chris George
published

Viltrox launches its second of its Pro XF series of f/1.2 lenses

Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro XF lens
The Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro XF lens uses a responsive STM stepping motor enables fast and accurate autofocus. (Image credit: Viltrox)

Viltrox has just launched the second of its autofocus prime lenses for the Fujifilm X mount. The Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro XF offers an effective 40mm focal length, when the crop factor is taken into account, making this a fast standard prime that is suitable for big-bokeh portraits, or for shooting in lowlight. It will provide a faster alternative to Fujifilm's own Fujinon XF33mmF1.4 R LM WR lens at a slightly lower price.

Viltrox already make an AF 75mm F1.2 Pro XF in the Fujifilm mount - which has now recently been released for Nikon Z and Sony E APS-C camera mounts too.

The 27mm f/1.2 is constructed from 15 elements in 11 groups, including  two extra-low dispersion lens elements, and one aspherical element, and five high-refractive elements. 

The Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro XF lens features a manual aperture ring, as well as a manual focus ring (Image credit: Viltrox)

The lens focuses down to 0.28m, and features an 11-blade aperture diaphragm. Offering a 67mm front filter ring it also and a USB-C connector to allow firmware updates. The all-metal housing features all-weather sealing to keep out moisture and dust, and weighs in at a meaty 560g (19.75oz).

The Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro is available to order from today for $549 / £579, and comes supplied with a petal-shaped lens hood, and a pouch bag.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

