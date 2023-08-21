Fujifilm users get a superfast 27mm f/1.4 prime lens

Viltrox has just launched the second of its autofocus prime lenses for the Fujifilm X mount. The Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro XF offers an effective 40mm focal length, when the crop factor is taken into account, making this a fast standard prime that is suitable for big-bokeh portraits, or for shooting in lowlight. It will provide a faster alternative to Fujifilm's own Fujinon XF33mmF1.4 R LM WR lens at a slightly lower price.

Viltrox already make an AF 75mm F1.2 Pro XF in the Fujifilm mount - which has now recently been released for Nikon Z and Sony E APS-C camera mounts too.

The 27mm f/1.2 is constructed from 15 elements in 11 groups, including two extra-low dispersion lens elements, and one aspherical element, and five high-refractive elements.

The Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro XF lens features a manual aperture ring, as well as a manual focus ring (Image credit: Viltrox)

The lens focuses down to 0.28m, and features an 11-blade aperture diaphragm. Offering a 67mm front filter ring it also and a USB-C connector to allow firmware updates. The all-metal housing features all-weather sealing to keep out moisture and dust, and weighs in at a meaty 560g (19.75oz).

The Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro is available to order from today for $549 / £579, and comes supplied with a petal-shaped lens hood, and a pouch bag.