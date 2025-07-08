I am going back to the lens I used for my photography 40 years ago, as this Amazon deal is just to tempting to resist
Back in the 1980s things were simpler, and this Sony prime lens deal will help me relive the past at a super-low price
When I started taking photography seriously some 40 years ago or so, I took all my photographs with just one lens for well over a year. That lens was a 50mm f/1.8 prime – the basic lens that practically everyone got when they bought an SLR camera.
Today I have access to stacks of lenses - in every focal length that I could ever need, from super-wide to super telephoto. But although having the right angle of view on your camera can be a great asset, there is something wonderful in the simplicity of using one lens, and without having the benefit of having a zoom.
So when I saw that the Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 was highly discounted in Amazon's Prime Day sale I just had to buy one. At £128.90 (or $223 in the US) that's an absolute bargain - and I can't wait to get my hands on it.
🇺🇸 Save $52 at Amazon US A nifty-fifty is a must-have in any photographer's kit. This one is versatile, lightweight and very affordable - and suitable for both full-frame and APS-C Sony mirrorless cameras
🇬🇧 Save £30 at Amazon UK A nifty-fifty is a must-have in any photographer's kit. This one is versatile, lightweight and very affordable - and suitable for both full-frame and APS-C Sony mirrorless cameras
I recently upgraded to a Sony A7 IV full-frame mirrorless camera - which replaced my old, original Sony A7. On this camera, my new Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 will give me the same limited angle of view of my first ever system camera - forcing me to rebuild my skills of using my camera position to tweak the framing.
With its f/1.8 maximum aperture, it wil be faster than the standard zoom I usually leave on the camera - so will allow me to isolate subjects from the background better, and shoot handheld in lower light.
But the 50mm lens will also be a useful asset for the old Sony A6000 camera that I occasionally use (due to its small size). Here it will give an angle of view equivalent to a 75mm - which will make it a great lens for head and shoulder portraits.
What's more, even when I do go out with lots of kit, the new 50mm takes up so little space, and weighs just 186g. without adding unduly to the load.
Check out our pick of the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals we have seen so far
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.