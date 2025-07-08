I am going back to the lens I used for my photography 40 years ago, as this Amazon deal is just to tempting to resist

When I started taking photography seriously some 40 years ago or so, I took all my photographs with just one lens for well over a year. That lens was a 50mm f/1.8 prime – the basic lens that practically everyone got when they bought an SLR camera.

Today I have access to stacks of lenses - in every focal length that I could ever need, from super-wide to super telephoto. But although having the right angle of view on your camera can be a great asset, there is something wonderful in the simplicity of using one lens, and without having the benefit of having a zoom.

So when I saw that the Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 was highly discounted in Amazon's Prime Day sale I just had to buy one. At £128.90 (or $223 in the US) that's an absolute bargain - and I can't wait to get my hands on it.

I recently upgraded to a Sony A7 IV full-frame mirrorless camera - which replaced my old, original Sony A7. On this camera, my new Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 will give me the same limited angle of view of my first ever system camera - forcing me to rebuild my skills of using my camera position to tweak the framing.

With its f/1.8 maximum aperture, it wil be faster than the standard zoom I usually leave on the camera - so will allow me to isolate subjects from the background better, and shoot handheld in lower light.

But the 50mm lens will also be a useful asset for the old Sony A6000 camera that I occasionally use (due to its small size). Here it will give an angle of view equivalent to a 75mm - which will make it a great lens for head and shoulder portraits.

What's more, even when I do go out with lots of kit, the new 50mm takes up so little space, and weighs just 186g. without adding unduly to the load.



