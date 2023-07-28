Viltrox 75mm f/1.2 AF telephoto prime gets Sony E and Nikon Z DX mounts

By Chris George
published

This unusual APS-C autofocus portrait lens is already on sale in Fujifilm X mount, but coming soon in Sony & Nikon mirrorless options

Viltrox 75mm f/1.2 AF lens
(Image credit: Viltrox)

Viltrox is about to launch its 75mm f/1.2 AF in both Sony E and Nikon Z mounts. The lens, which is designed for mirrorless cameras with APS-C sensors, is already on sale in Fujifilm X mount.

The lens has an unusual focal length - translating to an effective 112mm in full-frame terms, so slightly longer than usual for a portrait lens. But its wide f/1.2 maximum aperture becomes therefore that more impressive - and particularly so when the $549 price is taken into account.

Viltrox has been quickly building its range of autofocus mirrorless lenses in the last couple of years, and this new focal length joins the likes of the Viltrox AF 13mm F1.4, AF 33mm F1.4, and AF 56mm F1.4. The faster 75mm f/1.2 telephoto is designed for use with cameras such as the Nikon Z fc and Z50, or for the Sony A6000 and ZV-E ranges.

Viltrox 75mm f/1.2 AF lens

(Image credit: Viltrox)

The lens is constructed from 16 glass elements in 11 groups, and weighs around 670g. With such a fast maximum aperture, its front element has a sizable 77mm filter ring. There are 11 diaphragm blades to make the most of the background blur and bokeh you'd hope for from a lens like this. Its close focusing distance is a modest 0.88mm, providing a maximum magnification ratio of 1:10. The brass-plated bayonet mount includes a USB-C interface to enable firmware updates.

The lens comes supplied with a bayonet lens hood, and will retail for $549. B&H is already listing the two new mounts, and expects the Sony E version to be on sale on August 21, with the Nikon Z option 'coming soon'. In the UK, the Fujifilm version sells for £449, with the Australain price being around AU$1,000.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

