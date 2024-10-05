Fujifilm issues update for its new GF 500mm monster lens – but what does it do?

By
published

Fujifilm releases a new firmware update for its GF 500mm lens, but doesn't say what it does!

Fujifilm GF 500mm F5.6 R LM OIS WR
(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Fujifilm has issued a firmware update for the GF 500mm f/5.6, although having read the update notes, I have no idea what it does!

I have been writing about firmware updates for some of the best mirrorless cameras and lenses for a year, and during that time I have seen updates that add new features and those that fix issues, I have never, however, seen a firmware update so devoid of information!

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

