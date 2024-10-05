Fujifilm issues update for its new GF 500mm monster lens – but what does it do?

Fujifilm has issued a firmware update for the GF 500mm f/5.6, although having read the update notes, I have no idea what it does!

I have been writing about firmware updates for some of the best mirrorless cameras and lenses for a year, and during that time I have seen updates that add new features and those that fix issues, I have never, however, seen a firmware update so devoid of information!

The update note along with the download link can be found below:

Fujifilm GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR (Ver.1.02)

" The firmware update Ver.1.02 from Ver.1.01 incorporates the following issue:

• A minor bug. "

Yes – that's all we get! This begs the question of whether it's worth updating the lens at all if we don't know what we are doing to it. It is often reported that in addition to fixing issues, firmware updates also cause issues, so with this one, is it worth the risk if you don't know the reward?

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm GF 500mm f/5.6 was released earlier this year alongside the Fujifilm GFX 100S II and is currently the longest focal length mirrorless medium format lens on the market.

The super-telephoto lens combines a lightweight design with 6-stop stabilization and contributes to Fujfilm's recent efforts of providing medium format options for sports and wildlife photography.

Overall the lens has ranked very highly in reviews, and after some digging online the only negative comments were attributed to its AF speed. Unfortunately, I do not think that this update will fix any AF issues as I imagine Fujifilm would have mentioned that in the notes.

We do know that Fujifilm is planning a big update to three of its cameras which will improve AF performance for video, however, this is scheduled for November.

If you are inclined to update your GF 500mm with this update, the download page is linked above and features a step-by-step guide on how to update it.

