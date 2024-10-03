Fujifilm X-H2, X-H2S and GFX 100 II to get better video performance with firmware update

Three Fuji cameras to get improvements to video features in free firmware scheduled for November

Someone holding the Fujifilm X-H2S
(Image credit: Lauren Scott)

In a recent announcement video, Fujifilm provided updates on what to expect from the brand this Fall, and in addition to a new X Summit and the GFX program, it also announced new firmware updates for three of its mirrorless cameras.

The cameras benefiting from the update are the Fujifilm GFX 100 II, Fujifilm X-H2, and Fujifilm X-H2S, each offering great hybrid performance – a large part of what the updates will affect.

Kalum Carter
