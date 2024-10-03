Fujifilm X-H2, X-H2S and GFX 100 II to get better video performance with firmware update

In a recent announcement video, Fujifilm provided updates on what to expect from the brand this Fall, and in addition to a new X Summit and the GFX program, it also announced new firmware updates for three of its mirrorless cameras.

The cameras benefiting from the update are the Fujifilm GFX 100 II, Fujifilm X-H2, and Fujifilm X-H2S, each offering great hybrid performance – a large part of what the updates will affect.

Firmware updates come in all shapes and sizes with most fixing bug issues, many of which arise due to previous firmware updates. This one, however, will add improvements to the camera autofocus capabilities and introduce FLog2 C.

Although Fujifilm has not yet released the official notes, the video outlines the following updates:

• FLog2 C

• Subject tracking while video filming

• Face/eye detection while video filming

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

• Support Lockit ambient devices

October 2024 Announcement/ FUJIFILM - YouTube Watch On

Although it is not on the level of a Kaizen update, the November update is a significant one that enhances video features.

I recently wrote an article on how the Fujifilm GFX 100 II can now be considered a viable hybrid camera, and with these added extras, it is even more so.

Fujifilm has been developing the new firmware in response to user feedback, and the main point of interest was the AF functions. Subject tracking and face/eye detection for video are vital for hybrid video/stills cameras, improvements in this area of AF will be highly beneficial to users wanting quick and reliable focusing.

F-Log2 C capabilities will also enhance the video capabilities of the cameras, providing a wider color gamut and more stops of dynamic range, making post-processing more versatile.

The update is scheduled to roll out in November with Fujifilm also stating that it is 'considering further enhancements', meaning the list of improved features may be added to upon release. Perhaps we might find out further information during the recently announced X Summit later this month.

Check out our guides for more information on the best Fujifilm cameras, the best hybrid cameras, and the best Fujifilm lenses.