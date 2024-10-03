Fujifilm X-H2, X-H2S and GFX 100 II to get better video performance with firmware update

Three Fuji cameras to get improvements to video features in free firmware scheduled for November
(Image credit: Lauren Scott)
In a recent announcement video, Fujifilm provided updates on what to expect from the brand this Fall, and in addition to a new X Summit and the GFX program, it also announced new firmware updates for three of its mirrorless cameras.
Firmware updates come in all shapes and sizes with most fixing bug issues, many of which arise due to previous firmware updates. This one, however, will add improvements to the camera autofocus capabilities and introduce FLog2 C.
Although Fujifilm has not yet released the official notes, the video outlines the following updates:
• FLog2 C
• Subject tracking while video filming
• Face/eye detection while video filming
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Fujifilm has been developing the new firmware in response to user feedback, and the main point of interest was the AF functions. Subject tracking and face/eye detection for video are vital for hybrid video/stills cameras, improvements in this area of AF will be highly beneficial to users wanting quick and reliable focusing.
F-Log2 C capabilities will also enhance the video capabilities of the cameras, providing a wider color gamut and more stops of dynamic range, making post-processing more versatile.
The update is scheduled to roll out in November with Fujifilm also stating that it is 'considering further enhancements', meaning the list of improved features may be added to upon release. Perhaps we might find out further information during the recently announced X Summit later this month.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.