FINALLY! Firmware update brings shutter angle to Sony FX3 and FX30

By
published

This firmware is ESSENTIAL for Sony FX3 and FX30 owners, adding new features including shutter angle

Sony FX30 video
(Image credit: Sony)

One of the most requested features (among an avalanche of others) has finally come to the Sony FX3 and FX30 in the latest firmware update for each camera: shutter angle. 

If you're reading this article, you probably already know what shutter angle is. In short, it's a way to describe and set the shutter speed relative to the frame-rate – enabling you, for example, to adjust your frame-rate to shoot in slow-motion, without having to manually adjust the shutter speed accordingly (following the practice of doubling the frames to calculate the shutter). 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

