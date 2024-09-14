FINALLY! Firmware update brings shutter angle to Sony FX3 and FX30

One of the most requested features (among an avalanche of others) has finally come to the Sony FX3 and FX30 in the latest firmware update for each camera: shutter angle.

If you're reading this article, you probably already know what shutter angle is. In short, it's a way to describe and set the shutter speed relative to the frame-rate – enabling you, for example, to adjust your frame-rate to shoot in slow-motion, without having to manually adjust the shutter speed accordingly (following the practice of doubling the frames to calculate the shutter).

While this is by far the headline feature, the new firmware – Ver 6.00 for the FX3 and Ver 5.00 for the FX30 – contains a slew of other upgrades and improvements that every FX user will want. Here's Sony's firmware notes:

Shutter angle has finally come to the Sony FX3 (pictured) and FX30 (Image credit: Sony)

• Allows you to choose the exposure time (from either shutter speed or shutter angle) when shooting movies

• Allows you to add OK/NG/KEEP flags to clips during or after movie recording

• Improves the image quality when using 3D LUT software

• Updates the name of the color mode Pro in the Picture Profile to 709tone

• Allows notifications to be displayed when the latest software is available for your camera

• You can now continue shooting while transferring captured photos and videos to a smartphone or tablet

• Transfer to smartphones and tablets can now be resumed even if interrupted in the middle of a transfer

• You can now transfer only the differences that have not yet been transferred to your smartphone or tablet, or add videos to be transferred during the transfer process

• Adds support for the Network Streaming function

° Settings must be adjusted in the Creators' App in advance

° Confirmation has been made that input is possible in M2 Live using SRT

° M2 Live is an All-in-One cloud switcher service that allows real-time switching of video and audio, overlaying of graphics, and playback of video files on the cloud

° A contract is required to use M2 Live. This service may not be available in some countries or regions.

• Supports the following Monitor & Control app functions

° Ver. 2.1.0 or later of the Monitor & Control app is necessary

° Wired connection via a USB cable

° Clip review during camera playback mode

° Focus map display

° IRIS operation bar display

° Selection from shutter speed or shutter angle for exposure time

° Improves the functionality and operational stability of the camera

There are two different update paths for the FX30 update, so pay attention to the notice on the Sony firmware page (Image credit: Sony)

To download the latest firmware for each camera, along with instructions on how to install it (as well as important information to be aware of before you do – particularly for the FX30, which has two update paths), visit the Sony support page for the FX3 and for the FX30.

