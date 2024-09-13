This firmware unlocks must-have features for the Sony A7R V

The latest firmware for the Sony A7R V unleashes a whole slew of connectivity and cloud features to improve your workflow
(Image credit: Sony)
A chunky new firmware update has been released for the Sony A7R V that unlocks a slew of new features for the camera – including some supremely helpful connectivity and cloud functions.
Crucially, the latest firmware (Ver 3.00) means that you will no longer be able to connect to the Imaging Edge Mobile app and will have to migrate to the Creators' App (for which you'll need Ver 2.5.0 in order to avail the new firmware features).
Here's the full list of benefits and improvements you can expect.
Firmware update Ver. 3.00
• You can now continue shooting while transferring captured photos and videos to a smartphone or tablet
• Transfer to smartphones and tablets can now be resumed even if interrupted in the middle of a transfer
• You can now transfer only the differences that have not yet been transferred to your smartphone or tablet, or add videos to be transferred during the transfer process
• Allows you to upload camera images directly to the Creators' Cloud app
Notes: Settings must be adjusted in the Creators' App in advance
• Adds support for the Network Streaming function
Notes: Settings must be adjusted in the Creators' App in advance
• Adds support for the Monitor & Control app [Ver 2.1.0 or later]
• Adds a function that automatically creates still images with Shot Marks from movie frames after recordings
Note: You can add a Shot Mark while shooting or playing a movie and use it as a mark for selecting, transferring, or editing the movie
• Increases the maximum number of images that can be recorded in one folder to 9,999
• Displays the Wi-Fi signal strength when the Wi-Fi function is On
• Allows the use of Focus Magnifier and Auto Magnifier in MF while using the Bright Monitoring feature
• Allows notifications to be displayed when the latest software is available for your camera
• Adds support for the Custom Grid Line feature
Note: The Custom Grid Line feature is available as a paid license. Availability depends on country and region.
• Fixes an issue where Auto Review is not displayed on the camera during HDMI output
• Improves the functionality and operational stability of the camera
To download the latest firmware for the A7R V, along with instructions on how to install it (as well as important information to be aware of before you do), visit the Sony support page.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.