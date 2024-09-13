This firmware unlocks must-have features for the Sony A7R V

By
published

The latest firmware for the Sony A7R V unleashes a whole slew of connectivity and cloud features to improve your workflow

Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II
(Image credit: Sony)

A chunky new firmware update has been released for the Sony A7R V that unlocks a slew of new features for the camera – including some supremely helpful connectivity and cloud functions. 

Crucially, the latest firmware (Ver 3.00) means that you will no longer be able to connect to the Imaging Edge Mobile app and will have to migrate to the Creators' App (for which you'll need Ver 2.5.0 in order to avail the new firmware features). 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

