This firmware unlocks must-have features for the Sony A7R V

A chunky new firmware update has been released for the Sony A7R V that unlocks a slew of new features for the camera – including some supremely helpful connectivity and cloud functions.

Crucially, the latest firmware (Ver 3.00) means that you will no longer be able to connect to the Imaging Edge Mobile app and will have to migrate to the Creators' App (for which you'll need Ver 2.5.0 in order to avail the new firmware features).

Here's the full list of benefits and improvements you can expect.

(Image credit: Sony)

• You can now continue shooting while transferring captured photos and videos to a smartphone or tablet

• Transfer to smartphones and tablets can now be resumed even if interrupted in the middle of a transfer

• You can now transfer only the differences that have not yet been transferred to your smartphone or tablet, or add videos to be transferred during the transfer process

• Allows you to upload camera images directly to the Creators' Cloud app

Notes: Settings must be adjusted in the Creators' App in advance

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

• Adds support for the Network Streaming function

Notes: Settings must be adjusted in the Creators' App in advance

• Adds support for the Monitor & Control app [Ver 2.1.0 or later]

• Adds a function that automatically creates still images with Shot Marks from movie frames after recordings

Note: You can add a Shot Mark while shooting or playing a movie and use it as a mark for selecting, transferring, or editing the movie

• Increases the maximum number of images that can be recorded in one folder to 9,999

• Displays the Wi-Fi signal strength when the Wi-Fi function is On

• Allows the use of Focus Magnifier and Auto Magnifier in MF while using the Bright Monitoring feature

• Allows notifications to be displayed when the latest software is available for your camera

• Adds support for the Custom Grid Line feature

Note: The Custom Grid Line feature is available as a paid license. Availability depends on country and region.

• Fixes an issue where Auto Review is not displayed on the camera during HDMI output

• Improves the functionality and operational stability of the camera

The new firmware (Ver 3.00) gives the Sony A7R V a host of connectivity boosts (Image credit: Sony)

To download the latest firmware for the A7R V, along with instructions on how to install it (as well as important information to be aware of before you do), visit the Sony support page.

You might be interested in the best Sony cameras, along with the highest resolution cameras on the market.