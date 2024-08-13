$700 to fix a camera problem… caused by an official firmware update?

By
published

Photographer told it will cost almost $700 to fix issues with his Sony FX3 that were allegedly caused by a firmware update

Cory Mayo
(Image credit: Cory Mayo)

A photographer and YouTuber recently went viral for sharing his experience of a firmware update on his Sony FX3, which resulted in more bugs than bug fixes, then being told to pay $700 to fix the problem. 

"This is definitely not the video that I had on my bingo card for 2024," said Cory Mayo of YouTube channel Camera Nerds Media, "but it is a video nevertheless that I do need to make because I need to talk about my recent experience with trying to deal with customer service and getting this weird update on the Sony FX3."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles