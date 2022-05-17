DJI Avata: What we know so far about this rumored cinewhoop FPV drone

Recent rumors have been flying around from Drone DJ that drone giant DJI is now apparently working one a new style of FPV drone - having launched their latest lightweight drone, the DJI Mini 3 Pro just over a week ago.

This cinewhoop style drone, usually self-built by their pilots with jerry-rigged GoPros, can often be seen capturing cinematic visuals whilst performing aerial acrobatics, that other drones simply cannot perform either due to their size or speed restrictions. DJI launched its first FPV early last year, in the shape of the fully-featured DJI FPV Combo.

GoPro took to this ever expanding FPV market with the GoPro Black Bones, basically a pre-built, stripped down version of its Hero 10 Black edition just for FPV.

Model name of DJI Avata is WM169, as the reference, DJI FPV is WM170. pic.twitter.com/XAV8MbUgpEMay 15, 2022 See more

However, It looks like DJI are going to take it one step further and possibly produce a smaller FPV drone, pre-built and ready to fly. This would make a lot of sense when you look how popular the drone giant's DJI FPV model took to the skies and flew of the shelves. Just over a year ago a leak appeared by OsitaLV showing a DJI drone fuselage, with a cooling scoop to the front, which suggested that this done needed more advanced air cooling than DJI's current offerings. Also, according to OsitaLV, the model name for DJI Avata is WM169 and, for reference, the DJI FPV is WM170

(Image credit: @DealsDrone)

Adding more fuel to the fire is another leak, now from DealsDrone who has released a full render of the possible configuration of the DJI Avata. By its looks it take heavy inspiration from the DJI FPV drone, chunky fans and a large, least for its size camera mounted to the front. Take this all with a pinch of salt as DJI have not made any official comment.

However, to me this seems like a no-brainer for DJI. The can take all the advice and feedback from customers over the DJI FPV and apply that to this new drone at a reduced cost, with a read to fly package and I can see many DJI loyalist and newcomers picking up this drone, if launched due to the companies expertise and market share within the drone aerospace.

