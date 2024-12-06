Cyber Week sees $400 off the Nikon Z5. Now just $996.95… YES PLEASE!

Cyber Monday kicked out some fantastic deals on many of the best mirrorless cameras but I simply have to share with you this amazing from Cyber Monday that still offering a $400 discount on the Nikon Z5 at Adorama.

With the Cyber Week discount, you can get this camera for just $996.95, that's a bargain for sure - but that's not all as the kind people at Adorma are also throwing in a camera bag, memory card, tripod, and optics cleaning kit for FREE!

Nikon Z5 | was $1,396.95 | now $996.95

Save $400 at Amazon This is one of the best prices we have ever seen for this full-frame mirrorless body. There is no lens - but a tempting offer for those who want to trade up from a Nikon DSLR and use their existing lenses with an FTZ II adapter.

The Nikon Z5 is marketed as an ‘entry-level’ full-frame mirrorless camera, but its features far exceed what you might expect from that label. Fully weather-sealed, it offers five-stop in-body image stabilization, a 24.3MP sensor with a native ISO range up to 51,200, and an excellent electronic viewfinder. These elements ensure sharp textures and detailed images, even in low-light conditions, while effectively suppressing noise.



Though the Z5 shares a similar 24MP resolution with the Nikon Z6, certain compromises were made to keep its price more affordable. However, it still inherits the impressive 273-point autofocus system with subject tracking, eye detection, and animal AF.



Its in-body stabilization provides up to five stops of compensation, and the compact, lightweight design enhances portability. Notably, Nikon has included dual SD card slots—a welcome upgrade compared to earlier Z-mount models.

