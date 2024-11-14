Check out these early Black Friday deals on photography books at Amazon – each under $60!

Gift-giving is difficult at the best of times and when it comes to photo enthusiasts the possibilities are endless. If you don't know much about cameras yourself the area the choices can be overwhelming, but my number one advice on this topic? You can't go wrong with a photography book!
Books on photography make great gifts for photo fans like me, as one thing is certain: photographers love photography. We love flicking through the pages of photography books, whether it's the work of great icons, contemporaries making waves, or tips on how to improve in a certain genre.
Daido Moriyama is recognized as one of Japan's greatest-ever photographers, and his striking black-and-white street photography is displayed in this beautifully presented book, published by Thames and Hudson.
Record is comprised of images taken from Moriyama's personal magazine of the same name. By using full-bleed images, Moriyama not only showcases the way in which he views the world but invites the viewer to experience it for themselves.
Peter Lindbergh may be my favorite photographer of all time, and Untold Stories represents a self-curated exhibition of his life's work from just before his passing.
The selection features his most popular jaw-dropping fashion and portrait images, but it also unexpectedly offers a look at another side of his practice that is not often seen.
The book is also narrated by Lindbergh, who writes about his experiences trying new oeuvres and his experiences along the way – valuable for any photographer trying new things!
This book might not have the most discounted deal percentage-wise, but a Taschen-published book for under £15 is a bargain any day of the week!
The Lives of Lee Miller is a memoir of the extraordinary life of photographer, model, and mother Lee Miller written by her son Anthony Penrose.
A change of tack from the other books presented in this list, it is the remarkable story of a fascinating woman who captured some of the most iconic images from the Second World War.
Now a major motion picture starring Kate Winslet, the book captures more of the amazing adventure that was Lee Miller's life.
Magnum photographer Harry Gruyaert fell in love with Morocco in 1972, and since then, has created a body of work as a love letter to the place and its people.
From the rural settings of the Atlas Mountains and desert to the bustling city streets of Marrakech, Gruyaert spent 50 years striving to capture the feeling of falling in love with the place when first visited in 1972.
Morocco is filled with exceptional photography and beautiful colors.
World-renowned National Geographic wildlife photographer Paul Nicklen explores his love affair with the polar regions, in this magnificent book – Born to Ice.
Filled with jaw-dropping ethereal imagery, Nicklen captures the arctic landscape and wildlife while highlighting the effects of climate change and the need to protect this beautiful environment.
This is a book of epic proportions and the ideal gift for wildlife, landscape, and documentary photography lovers alike!