Check out these early Black Friday deals on photography books at Amazon – each under $60!

Gift-giving is difficult at the best of times and when it comes to photo enthusiasts the possibilities are endless. If you don't know much about cameras yourself the area the choices can be overwhelming, but my number one advice on this topic? You can't go wrong with a photography book!

Books on photography make great gifts for photo fans like me, as one thing is certain: photographers love photography. We love flicking through the pages of photography books, whether it's the work of great icons, contemporaries making waves, or tips on how to improve in a certain genre.

I have made a short list of five photography books that have been discounted for Black Friday and would make a fantastic addition to the bookshelf, whether buying for yourself or the photographer in your life who is difficult to buy for!

Record by Daido Moriyama: was $75 now $57.91 at Amazon US Daido Moriyama is recognized as one of Japan's greatest-ever photographers, and his striking black-and-white street photography is displayed in this beautifully presented book, published by Thames and Hudson. Record is comprised of images taken from Moriyama's personal magazine of the same name. By using full-bleed images, Moriyama not only showcases the way in which he views the world but invites the viewer to experience it for themselves.

Untold Stories by Peter Lindbergh: was $80 now $54.45 at Amazon US Peter Lindbergh may be my favorite photographer of all time, and Untold Stories represents a self-curated exhibition of his life's work from just before his passing. The selection features his most popular jaw-dropping fashion and portrait images, but it also unexpectedly offers a look at another side of his practice that is not often seen. The book is also narrated by Lindbergh, who writes about his experiences trying new oeuvres and his experiences along the way – valuable for any photographer trying new things! This book might not have the most discounted deal percentage-wise, but a Taschen-published book for under £15 is a bargain any day of the week!

Harry Gruyaert: Morocco By Harry Gruyaert: was $65 now $41.80 at Amazon US Magnum photographer Harry Gruyaert fell in love with Morocco in 1972, and since then, has created a body of work as a love letter to the place and its people. From the rural settings of the Atlas Mountains and desert to the bustling city streets of Marrakech, Gruyaert spent 50 years striving to capture the feeling of falling in love with the place when first visited in 1972. Morocco is filled with exceptional photography and beautiful colors.

Born to Ice By Paul Nicklen: was $125 now $56 at Amazon US World-renowned National Geographic wildlife photographer Paul Nicklen explores his love affair with the polar regions, in this magnificent book – Born to Ice. Filled with jaw-dropping ethereal imagery, Nicklen captures the arctic landscape and wildlife while highlighting the effects of climate change and the need to protect this beautiful environment. This is a book of epic proportions and the ideal gift for wildlife, landscape, and documentary photography lovers alike!

This is just a very small selection of photography books from one retailer, aimed to inspire further exploration of the printed medium. I highly recommend checking out other esteemed photography book publishers that may not be found on Amazon, such as Stanley/Barker, Damiani, and Mack Books to name just a few!

The best thing about photography books for gifts is there is one about any subject you can imagine, making gift-giving simple! Just search for a photography book around one of the recipient's interests and you're sure to be on to a winner.

There is nothing like seeing the work of your favorite photographers as they were intended to be seen – in print!

For more information on the best coffee table books on Photography, the best books on street photography, and the best books on photography, see our helpful guides.