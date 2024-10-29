Mixbook introduces the 'movie of the book' feature to bring your photos alive

Leading photo book brand Mixbook has introduced a new feature called Mixbook Movies, which generates a video of your photo book, enabling creators to share a preview of their books while awaiting the arrival of the physical product. It's ideal for those who tend to leave buying their Christmas gifts to the last minute, allowing them to offer a meaningful gift without the stress of wondering whether it'll turn up in time.

Once a user completes their photo book purchase, Mixbook's AI-driven platform automatically creates a video using the photos from the book, providing customers with an instant way to share their memories.

Mixbook already produces some of the best photo books around, and this innovative new feature will no doubt make its products even more appealing.

Once you've finalized your photo book, a movie is automatically created from the images within it – ideal for saving red faces if you leave it too late to present the physical gift (Image credit: Mixbook)

The Mixbook Movie can then be further customized with just a few clicks, adding music, text and cinematic transitions. Once the movie is finalized, users will receive a unique link to share with family and friends. For a limited time, Mixbook users can get a free Mixbook Movie with every photo book purchase.

The software used to create the books, Mixbook Studio, will also see a series of upgrades in the run-up to the holiday season. New personalization tools include: Story Maps, ideal for plotting locations alongside images of your travels; Stickers, such as emojis, that can be overlaid onto images; AI-driven photo enhancements to ensure images are as crisp and clear as possible; and AI-generated captions, with a new Rewrite feature that adjusts the tone of captions to better express emotions. Clever stuff indeed.