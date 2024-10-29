Mixbook introduces the 'movie of the book' feature to bring your photos alive

By
published

Mixbook Movies employs AI to automatically make videos from your images used to create custom photo books

Mixbook photo book being given as Christmas gift
(Image credit: Mixbook)

Leading photo book brand Mixbook has introduced a new feature called Mixbook Movies, which generates a video of your photo book, enabling creators to share a preview of their books while awaiting the arrival of the physical product. It's ideal for those who tend to leave buying their Christmas gifts to the last minute, allowing them to offer a meaningful gift without the stress of wondering whether it'll turn up in time.

Once a user completes their photo book purchase, Mixbook's AI-driven platform automatically creates a video using the photos from the book, providing customers with an instant way to share their memories.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

