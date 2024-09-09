From Vogue fashion model to war photographer – the remarkable story of Lee Miller

By
published

Read the inspiration behind the new movie starring Kate Winslett in a new edition of 'The Lives of Lee Miller'

An image of an explosion out of a balcony window next to the cover of the book The Lives of Lee Miller
Fall of the Citadel, Aerial bombardment, St Malo, France 1944 by Lee Miller (5918- 55R6) / The book cover (Image credit: © Lee Miller Archives, England 2021. All Rights Reserved. www.leemiller.co.uk / Thames and Hudson)

It's not very often we get a major motion picture centered around the life of a photographer, not to mention one of the greatest photographers of all time, but the story of Lee Miller is an incredible one.

In timing with the new movie's release, Thames and Hudson has released a new edition of the biography that inspired it – The Lives of Lee Miller by Anthony Penrose.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

