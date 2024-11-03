"RapidBlues is a photography and social media project that reflects my passion for both my profession and my photography"

The BRI is a renowned teaching hospital associated with Bristol University. It focuses on acute medicine, surgery, critical care, trauma, orthopaedics and accident and emergency care

"RapidBlues is a photography and social media project that reflects my passion for both my profession and for photography. Since its inception a few months ago, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the rapid success and support it has garnered, revealing a larger community of ambulance enthusiasts than I had initially imagined.

My interest in photography began at the age of 14 and it has been a constant in my life ever since. I find photography both relaxing and enjoyable, and I continually challenge myself by learning new techniques and drawing inspiration from other photographers. Over the years, I’ve experimented with various cameras, from film to digital, and I’m particularly impressed with the advancements in digital photography. The capabilities of editing tools such as Photoshop, which have evolved significantly in recent years, continue to amaze me.

Due to the nature of my work, all my ambulance photos are taken on my iPhone and then edited using both Photoshop and Lightroom. I enjoy pushing the limits of what a smartphone camera can achieve and I’m often impressed by the quality of the results. I have a particular fondness for night photography and working in low-light conditions, as I believe these settings often produce more compelling images.

This particular shot was taken at the Bristol Royal Infirmary, where I aimed to capture the essence of my profession and the atmosphere of the hospital. The Bristol Royal Infirmary provides a striking backdrop for many of my photos, which I like to describe as ‘organized chaos.’ Find me on social media pages to see more captivating ambulance captures and to follow the progress of the project."

Tech details

(Image credit: Apple)

Camera: iPhone 15 Pro Max

Aperture: f/2.2

Shutter speed: 1/100 sec



