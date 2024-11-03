"RapidBlues is a photography and social media project that reflects my passion for both my profession and my photography"

"RapidBlues is a photography and social media project that reflects my passion for both my profession and for photography. Since its inception a few months ago, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the rapid success and support it has garnered, revealing a larger community of ambulance enthusiasts than I had initially imagined.
My interest in photography began at the age of 14 and it has been a constant in my life ever since. I find photography both relaxing and enjoyable, and I continually challenge myself by learning new techniques and drawing inspiration from other photographers. Over the years, I’ve experimented with various cameras, from film to digital, and I’m particularly impressed with the advancements in digital photography. The capabilities of editing tools such as Photoshop, which have evolved significantly in recent years, continue to amaze me.
