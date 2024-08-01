Canon's next headline camera is "pretty much ready to go"

Just weeks after the launch of the Canon EOS R1 and R5 Mark II, it's being reported that the Canon EOS R6 Mark III is "pretty much ready to go".

If true, it would complete the refresh of Canon's headline full-frame mirrorless cameras. Crucially, the R6 Mark III would bring the company up to speed in the competitive hybrid space following the recent launch of the Nikon Z6 III.

The timeline of the R6 family has been an interesting one. The original Canon EOS R6 launched in 2020, in tandem with the original EOS R5. However, it was replaced soon thereafter by the R6 Mark II in 2022 – one of the quickest product refreshes I can recall seeing.

Now it is being reported by Canon Rumors that the R6 Mark III could continue that two-year cycle, launching by year's end.

"A December announcement is the latest possible announcement date that we have been told," writes the outlet, conceding that reliable launch dates have been harder to pin down recently.

"The 2-year product cycle is likely to continue for the series. It is Canon's best selling full-frame mirrorless camera and sits in a competitive segment, so it shouldn't come as a surprise."

The site shared the following specs and, while noting that there are usually inconsistencies with early information, said that it has been told by sources that the R6 Mark III is "pretty much ready to go".

It looks like the R6 Mark III will continue the two-year launch cycle, following the Mark II (pictured) in 2022 and the original R6 in 2020 (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R6 Mark III specs (unconfirmed)

• 24MP sensor ("related to the stacked EOS R3 sensor")

• Mechanical and electronic shutter

• No Digic Accelerator or Eye Control AF (both seen in the R1 and R5 Mark II)

• 5.69 million-dot, 120fps electronic viewfinder ("same EVF as the EOS R5")

• CFexpress and SD UHS-II card slots

• 4K 120p / FullHD 240p

• Same 3-inch LCD

• "Improved IBIS performance"

• "Improved focus sensitivity"

• "Slightly heavier body (Nothing you're likely to notice)"

