Canon's next headline camera is "pretty much ready to go"

By
published

Will Canon hit the trifecta in 2024? It's being reported that the Canon EOS R6 Mark III could arrive by the end of the year

Silhouette of a mystery Canon camera, against a white background on a reflective grey surface

Just weeks after the launch of the Canon EOS R1 and R5 Mark II, it's being reported that the Canon EOS R6 Mark III is "pretty much ready to go". 

If true, it would complete the refresh of Canon's headline full-frame mirrorless cameras. Crucially, the R6 Mark III would bring the company up to speed in the competitive hybrid space following the recent launch of the Nikon Z6 III

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

