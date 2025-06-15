Looks like the Canon EOS R7 Mark II won't have a mechanical shutter
Canon might follow Nikon's move and ditch the mechanical shutter on its R7 Mark II for faster and quieter shooting
We're all eagerly waiting for Canon's next mirrorless camera, the EOS R7 Mark II, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2025, and one big camera rumor is making the rounds: no mechanical shutter. Could this be Canon's response to Nikon's Z8 and Z9, which also ditched the mechanical shutter?
Canon is reportedly bringing major upgrades for the R7 Mark II, building on the success of the original EOS R7. The new model was previously rumored to share a similar body design and layout with the EOS R5 Mark II, as well as a 32MP stacked sensor.
Now it's being reported by Canon Rumors that the R7 Mark II might completely ditch the mechanical shutter, replacing it with an electronic shutter capable of up to 40fps (thanks to the stacked sensor).
That would make it incredibly fast, silent and far less prone to vibrations – meaning reduced camera shake and smoother results for action, sport and wildlife capture.
If you're new to shutter types, here's a quick breakdown: mechanical shutters use moving parts to expose the sensor, while electronic shutters do it digitally. Both have pros and cons, especially when capturing fast-moving subjects – where electronic shutters generally introduce distortion. You can learn more about this here.
Canon has never fully ditched the mechanical shutter. Most of its mirrorless R-series cameras – like the EOS R3, R5 and R6 Mark II – offer both mechanical and electronic shutter modes. But as its rivals have shown, with the Nikon Z8 / Z9 and the Sony A9 III, there have been trends towards fully electronic shutters in high-speed models.
Removing the mechanical shutter could mean faster burst shooting, improved continuous shooting speeds and quieter operation. However, when shooting RAW with an electronic shutter, some cameras may record files at 12-bit instead of 14-bit, slightly reducing the range of tones and colors.
The EOS R7 Mark II is shaping up to be a serious update to Canon's APS-C mirrorless lineup – and if the rumors are true, we could be seeing Canon lean even into the electronic-only shutter era.
Kim is the Staff Writer on Digital Camera World, and formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey.
