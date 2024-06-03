Canon's next camera is launching on Wednesday!

By
published

Canon has started teasing its newest camera, which will be announced on Wednesday

Teaser for a new Canon camera, depicting the top-right corner of a camera body with the red Cinema EOS "C" logo and part of the lens mount, obscured in shadow against a black background
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon is teasing the announcement of a new camera this Wednesday, June 05, with an image being shared on its social media channels. 

The tease comes just a few weeks after the development announcement of the Canon EOS R1, the company's flagship professional camera. However, despite rampant speculation about a successor to the Canon EOS R5, it looks like this week's announcement will be for a cinema camera

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles