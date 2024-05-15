BREAKING: Canon announces the flagship EOS R1… but reveals very little else

By
published

Canon just officially announced the Canon EOS R1 – but is being very secretive about the specs (and everything else)

Canon EOS R1 against a black smokey background
(Image credit: Canon)

It's official: Canon has announced its new flagship camera, the Canon EOS R1. And that's about all I can tell you right now. 

Canon just made its development announcement for the EOS R1 – and for those new to how this all works, this is different from a "full" announcement in that it gives away precious little in the way of concrete information. It simply confirms that the camera exists and is on its way. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles