Canon launches new smart camera! Meet the Canon PowerShot PX

Canon has launched its first ever smart camera, the Canon PowerShot PX – an "intelligent photography companion" that automatically captures your treasured family moments, so that you can focus on experiencing them rather than photographing them yourself.

Like the best PTZ cameras, the Canon PowerShot PX intelligently tracks and composes subjects to record both stills and video. And since the device is wireless and completely self-contained – with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a USB-C connection for recharging – it can also be used as a wireless webcam, making it an interesting candidate for the best webcam crown.

Released in Japan as the Canon PowerShot Pick, and showcased in September at The Photography Show in the UK, the Canon PowerShot PX captures 11.7MP stills and 1080p video at 60p, via a 340° pan and 110° tilt 19-57mm lens.

Targeted primarily at busy families, the PowerShot PX is being positioned as a portable photographic companion that you can set up anywhere – whether it's in the park on a picnic or in the kitchen while baking with the kids – and capture photos where everybody is in the frame, rather than one person being left out of the photos because they're stuck behind the camera.

Watch video: The Canon PowerShot PX in action

By simply shouting, "Hey Pixie, take a picture!" the PX will automatically take an image, so you can snap a family selfie completely hands-free. You can also take control of the camera directly via the smartphone app, and manually compose your stills and video.

All your images are automatically beamed to the app, which can use subject detection to categorize them by face, and can even automatically select the best shots for you and get rid of the duds.

The Canon PowerShot PX is available for pre-order, in white or black, for an RRP of £449.99 (other pricing and release TBC), with shipping expected to commence on 18 November. Canon is currently selling the device for just £424.99 direct, at the link below.

Pre-order the Canon PowerShot PX from Canon UK

