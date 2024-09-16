Canon EOS R5 drops again to new low price

Save £650 today - with no need for cashback shenanigans

Canon EOS R5 deal
With the Canon EOS R5 Mark II now on sale, we have seen some tantalizing offers on the older EOS R5 over the summer, but we have just noticed that the price had dropped once again. Park Cameras is offering this full-frame mirrorless body for just £2,999, which we reckon is the best price we have ever seen it at, and about a tenner lower than the lowest previous price that was offered briefly about a month ago.

If you're looking for a great mirrorless camera that can capture 45MP stills and amazing 8K video then they don't get much better than the Canon EOS R5 - now at its lowest-ever online price, and without any need for voucher codes or cashback!

