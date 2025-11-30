OMG! I wish the Canon EOS R5 had been this cheap when I bought it - it's now dropped to just £2,529

We saw some great Black Friday Canon deals - but the prices on the EOS R5 have been one of the most appealing - but the problem is that I already bought one, and I paid a LOT more for it shortly after it was first launched!

Wex Photo has knocked some more off the price, in preparation for Cyber Monday, and once you take Cashback into account you now effectively pay just £2,529.

Admittedly, with the newer Canon EOS R5 Mark II now on sale, we expected the price of the OG model to drop – but for me, this older R5 is now something of a bargain. And as I have previously explained, I am not going to upgrade to the newer model

Yes, the Canon EOS R5 (review) isn't just a brilliant camera on paper – it's a camera that's so good, I actually bought one… but I just wish I could have bought it at this price!



Its 45MP sensor delivers stunning photographs, and it can shoot them continuously at up to 20fps – making this perfect for fast action like sports and wildlife, particularly with the incredible Dual Pixel CMOS AF II driving the autofocus system. And if you love resolution, get this: the camera can shoot 400MP photos as well!



In terms of video, you can capture gobsmacking 8K 30p or 4K 60p HQ video that will take your breath away. The camera is weather-sealed, making it suitable for all shooting conditions, with two memory card slots (one SD, one CFexpress B), and the image stabilization is fantastic. I love my R5, and my only regret is paying over 1,000 bucks more for it!