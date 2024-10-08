Canon EOS R10 gets big Prime Day camera discount

It is still a good few weeks until Black Friday, but the sales season has now kicked off with the Amazon Prime Big Deals Days two-day sale now in full swing

We have just noticed this tasty discount on the Canon EOS R10 at Amazon UK - which gets Prime members £80 off the usual price of the mirrorless camera kit which comes with the RF-S 18-55mm IS zoom lens. This is the lowest price we have seen on this camera kit this year.

When we reviewed the camera we commented on its professional-level autofocus and speed, 4K 60p imaging and 120p slow-motion at 1080p – and that it offered performance that punches well above its weight class.

Canon EOS R10 + RF-S 18-45mm|was £1099.99|£899.99

SAVE £200 at Amazon with this ready-to-shoot modern mirrorless camera package that packs 24.2MP stills capabilities with UHD 4K video recording – perfect for content creatives.

The Canon EOS R10 is a sleek mirrorless camera with a hybrid ethos. Suited to both photo and video worlds, the R10 brings an APS-C sensor to the R system, along with high-speed shooting, intelligent AF, and impressive 4K video recording to complement a multimedia workflow.

It comes equipped with the same Digic X processor borrowed from the flagship Canon EOS R3 that allows the Canon ROS R10 to shoot at a continuous 23 frames-per-second with its silent electronic shutter or an impressive 15fps via its mechanical shutter.

Beyond stills, the R10's sensor also offers high-res UHD 4K 8-bit recording, with the ability to record at up to 60p using a cropped portion of the sensor or at 30p when using an oversampled 6K recording area for improved sharpness, reduced moiré, and lower noise. And, for slow-motion playback, 120p recording is supported at up to Full HD resolution.

This makes it the perfect camera for anyone wanting to start creating content for clients or social media, and even YouTube.

