Canon EOS R10 gets big Prime Day camera discount

Prime Members get £80 off this popular mirrorless model

(Image credit: Canon)

It is still a good few weeks until Black Friday, but the sales season has now kicked off with the  Amazon Prime Big Deals Days two-day sale now in full swing

We have just noticed this tasty discount on the Canon EOS R10 at Amazon UK - which gets Prime members £80 off the usual price of the mirrorless camera kit which comes with the RF-S 18-55mm IS zoom lens. This is the lowest price we have seen on this camera kit this year.

Canon EOS R10 + RF-S 18-45mm|was £1099.99|£899.99 SAVE £200 at Amazon

Canon EOS R10 + RF-S 18-45mm|was £1099.99|£899.99
SAVE £200 at Amazon with this ready-to-shoot modern mirrorless camera package that packs 24.2MP stills capabilities with UHD 4K video recording – perfect for content creatives.

Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

