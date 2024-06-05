B&H slashes $1,000 off the Canon R3 flagship in exclusive deal. Now $3,999!

SAVE $1,000 off Canon's latest mirrorless flagship with this secret and exclusive price from B&H!

If you're in the market for one of the best Canon cameras to date then you're in luck as the latest flagship and one of the best mirrorless cameras from Canon, the EOS R3 has gotten a massive $1,000 off from B&H. But there is a trick to getting this discount… As this price is below the manufacturer's minimum advertised price - you have to click and provide your email to get given a link to this exclusive discount - think of it as a cheat code to getting an amazing discount.

In the B&H's own words: "Since our price is below the minimum advertised price (MAP) set by the manufacturer, we're legally required to keep the best price strictly hush-hush. Should you agree that our price is the best, don't delay: the link sent via email will expire in one hour."

Canon EOS R3||Now $3,999 SAVE: $1,000 at B&amp;H only.

Canon EOS R3|was $4,999|Now $3,999
SAVE: $1,000 at B&H only. Grab the latest professional mirrorless and current flagship from Canon at this exclusive price from B&H.

💰 Exclusive B&H price
✅ 30fps stills
❌ "Only" 24.1MP


💲Price Check:
Adorama: $4,499

View Deal
