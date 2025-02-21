The Canon R3 gets BIG $500 price drop (and bonus gifts)

If you are looking for one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, then have I got a deal for you!

Canon EOS R3. Canon's latest and greatest professional camera

Canon EOS R3 With a 24.1MP stacked sensor, it can fire off 30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording. Move the focus point by moving your eye, or with the super-fast Smart Controller joystick. Human and animal eye detection, 8 stops of IBIS… this camera has it all!

One of the Canon EOS R3’s standout features is its 24.1MP stacked sensor, designed for ultra-fast readout speeds that significantly reduce rolling shutter distortion. This makes it ideal for high-speed continuous shooting and video recording.

With support for up to 30fps continuous shooting via its electronic shutter, along with 6K 60p RAW and 4K 120p video capabilities, the R3 is a powerhouse for both photographers and filmmakers.