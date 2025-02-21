The Canon R3 gets BIG $500 price drop (and bonus gifts)
$4,499 for Canon EOS R3 (and you'll get a nice bonus accessories too)
If you are looking for one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, then have I got a deal for you!
You can now grab the Canon EOS R3. Canon's latest and greatest professional camera with a cool $500 discount at Adorama for just $4,499 - but that's not all, Adorama has sweetened the deal and you can get a free accessory bundle that includes a Lexar memory card, a spare battery, and a backpack
Save $500 at Adorama With a 24.1MP stacked sensor, it can fire off 30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording. Move the focus point by moving your eye, or with the super-fast Smart Controller joystick. Human and animal eye detection, 8 stops of IBIS… this camera has it all! Comes with free 128GB SD Card, backpack, spare battery, screen protector, and a cleaning kit.
One of the Canon EOS R3’s standout features is its 24.1MP stacked sensor, designed for ultra-fast readout speeds that significantly reduce rolling shutter distortion. This makes it ideal for high-speed continuous shooting and video recording.
With support for up to 30fps continuous shooting via its electronic shutter, along with 6K 60p RAW and 4K 120p video capabilities, the R3 is a powerhouse for both photographers and filmmakers.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.