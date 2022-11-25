The official Apple Shopping Event is underway – and underwhelming!

If you've been living under a rock and didn't know already, Black Friday is today! That means that many retailers around the world are lowering their prices on cameras, tech – and the best Apple products, on the best iPhone, iPad, (opens in new tab)and MacBooks (opens in new tab). Everyone, that is, apart from Apple itself.

Does Apple have Black Friday deals?

Apple doesn't reduce its prices for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, however, its "Apple Shopping Event (opens in new tab)" is taking place between November 25 – 28. You get an Apple Store gift card up to $250/£250 when you make a purchase on certain products:

• $50/£50 gift card if you buy an eligible iPhone (opens in new tab) or iPad (opens in new tab).

• $75/£75 gift card if you get AirPods Pro 2 (opens in new tab) or AirPods max.

• $250/£250 gift card with an eligible MacBook (opens in new tab), iMac or Mac.

See the Apple Store UK (opens in new tab) and Apple Store US (opens in new tab) for all the details.

(Image credit: Apple)

Although Apple products don't tend to get discounted as heavily as general Black Friday camera deals, there are often some additional benefits to buying a product around this time of year that third-party retailers will throw in.

Take the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16" at John Lewis (opens in new tab) as an example. Currently, you save £200 on the RRP, but you also get Apple TV and Apple Arcade free for 3 months, and you can claim up to £450 when you trade in your old MacBook (terms apply, of course).

Black Friday Apple deals: Best deals

• US: Apple Mac Mini (2018)– save $300|$499.00 (opens in new tab)

• US: MacBook Air M2 (2022) – save $150|$1,049 (opens in new tab)

• US: iPad Pro 11" (2021) – save $100|$1,550 (opens in new tab)



• UK: iPad Mini 8.3-inch (2021) 64GB WiF – save £110|£459 (opens in new tab)

• UK: MacBook Pro 16" (2021) – save £200|£2,129 (opens in new tab)

• UK: iPad 10.2-inch (2021): $329 | $269 (opens in new tab)

Where else are there Apple Black Friday deals?

Apple has had a busy year in 2022, launching the iPhone 14 lineup, new AirPods, a new iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro, MacBooks and the Apple Watch 8.

Not only are there great Apple Black Friday deals on previous devices, but some of this year's products are getting cuts too! They're not all exceptional savings, but it's brilliant to see devices that are just a few months old reduced at all.

The best places for Apple Black Friday deals

If you're not fussed about shopping directly with Apple, check out the best US and Uk retailers for buying Apple products – with the best Apple Black Friday deals.

Black Friday Apple deals: US retailers

Amazon: Apple TV 4K just $79 (save $100) (opens in new tab)

Adorama: More than $600 off MacBook Pro (opens in new tab)

Apple: Get a $250 Apple gift card (opens in new tab)

B&H Photo Video: Up to $300 off Apple Gear (opens in new tab)

Target: $50 off the latest Apple Watch 8 (opens in new tab)

Walmart: iPhone 11 now just $199 (opens in new tab)

Black Friday Apple deals: UK retailers

Amazon: Great iPhone 13 deals (opens in new tab)

Apple: Get up to a £250 gift card (opens in new tab)

Argos: Low prices on MacBook Pro 2022 (opens in new tab)

Currys: Apple Airpods for just £119 (opens in new tab)

John Lewis: Apple MacBook Air under £900 (opens in new tab)

Very: Up to £330 off MacBook Pro laptops (opens in new tab)