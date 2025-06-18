If I had the dough, I’d pick up this 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 for $2,699

Looking for a new Apple MacBook Pro M4 with enough grunt to crunch all your image- and video-editing needs? Look no further than this Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M4 deal via the good folks at B&H Photo for just $2,699. Just know that this is part of the Bild Expo sale, which ends tonight (EST, June 18)!

I’m in the market for the best MacBook I can get my hands on, and I have to say, if this setup were within my price bracket, I’d be sorely tempted. I mean, talk about future proof. The M4 chip is already ludicrously fast, but the current crop of 16-inch MacBook Pros come with the M4 Pro chip, and with this device's whopping 48GB of RAM to boot, it should handle multiple windows, layers, tracks – you name it – with ease.

Apple Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro M4: was $3,099 now $2,699 at BHPhoto Save $400 at B&H Save $400 at B&H This 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 is pro by name and pro by nature, thanks to its huge 48GB of RAM, M4 Pro chip, 1TB hard drive, and slick Liquid Retina XDR display. If you're looking to upgrade your laptop and want it to last a good few years, this is a great choice with a decent chunk off the RRP.

And while a 1TB hard drive can fill up surprisingly fast, nowadays, it’ll still accommodate the majority of content creators just fine. And unless I were to spend huge chunks of time working outside, the lack of a Nano-Texture display wouldn’t concern me. Rest assured, working on that Liquid Retina XDR Screen for the first time will be an absolute joy.

What does concern me is screen real estate, and I think 16 inches is ideal for most creatives, especially if you don’t have a photography-friendly monitor to plug into at home. This laptop screen is big enough to edit images on and small enough to slip into a rucksack. Just be mindful that some camera bags can be a bit stingy when it comes to laptop sleeve sizes.

Other highlights include a 20-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine – I'm certainly not adverse to a little gaming between shoots – and three Thunderbolt 5 ports (more future-proofing). And to top it all off, this is the Space Black model, so you can go about your business looking all stealthy and cool and such.

