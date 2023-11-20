LIVE updates! The best Black Friday camera deals in 2023

Black Friday is no longer just a day, it's a most-of-November extravaganza – and it's happening right now! The best Black Friday camera deals are here, but there are so many of them that it's pretty overwhelming. So we've set up this LIVE updates page, where we're posting the deals that excite us as soon as we see them.

No need to sift through your inbox scrolling for deals, no need to keep checking Tweets / Xes, no need to hope you're on Amazon when a Lightning Deal kicks in – just keep this page open in a tab and as soon we've spotted a saving worth sharing, we'll write about it here!

We're already seeing ridiculous savings out there. In the US we've seen the first ever discount on the Nikon Z8 and the lowest ever price on the DJI Mini 2 SE, while in the UK there's £1,000 off the Canon EOS R5 and there's up to 30% off 35mm Kodak and Fuji camera film.

Keep on scrolling to see the hottest deals happening right now!

Top 5 Black Friday camera deals

🇺🇸 1. Nikon Z8 + 24-120mm f/4 | Save $200|Now $4,896.95

🇺🇸 2. Panasonic Lumix S5 | Save $800 | Now $997.99

🇺🇸 3. Canon EOS R6 | Save $500|Now $1,999

🇺🇸 4. Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L IS Macro USM | Save $400|Now $999

🇺🇸 5. Canon EOS R3 | Save $1,000 | Now $4,999

🇬🇧 1. Nikon Z5 + 24-200mm | Save £540 | now £1,549

🇬🇧 2. Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm + 50mm | Save £400 | now £1,899

🇬🇧 3. Nikon Z6 II + 24-70mm | Save £600| Now £1,999

🇬🇧 4. Canon EOS R100 | Save £170 | Now £389

🇬🇧 5. VTech Kidizoom | Save £27.50 | Now £37.49

Best Black Friday deals right now

🇺🇸 Canon EOS R3 | $5,999 | now $4,999

Save $1,000 at Adorama With a 24.1MP stacked sensor, it can fire off 30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording. Move the focus point by moving your eye, or with the super-fast Smart Controller joystick. Human and animal eye detection, 8 stops of IBIS… this camera has it all!

🇺🇸 Canon EOS Rebel T100 + lens | $380 | now $329

Save $51 at Walmart This is one of the cheapest DSLR deals we've seen for ages – and a great budget buy for someone starting photography at college or as a hobby. Be aware that this lens is the non-image-stabilized version of the 18-55mm.

🇺🇸 Sony Alpha 7R V | $3,899.99 | now $3,498

Save $401.99 at Amazon on this powerful 61MP camera that can also shoot outstanding 8K video footage or 4K 60p - making this the perfect camera for content creators wanting the best in the business for still and video.

🇺🇸 Sony A6600 (body only) | $1,398 | now $998

Save $400 at Amazon One of Sony's best compact cameras, this APS-C sensor camera is perfect for travel and street photography – as well as vlogging, with its tilting screen and 4K video.

🇺🇸 Nikon D850 | $2,796.95 | now $2,496.95

Save $500 at B&H If you still want the DSLR ruggedness with the familiar sound of a mirror then this is the best, and last, Nikon professional DSLR you can buy. With a 45.7MP full-frame sensor capable of producing studio-quality stills and 4K UHD video at 30fps, this is the perfect camera to do it all while saving you money.

🇬🇧 Canon EOS R100 + 18-55mm | £669.99 | now £456

Save £213 at Amazon This is the best price we have seen to date on the new budget R-mount mirrorless camera from Canon. It may lack a touchscreen, but this is a brilliant beginner buy for anyone wanting their first interchangeable lens camera.



🇬🇧 Canon EOS 5D Mk IV | £2,709 | now £1,989

Save £720 at Clifton Cameras While we are in a world of mirrorless cameras the 5D Mk IV from Canon proves that DSLRs are not dead - now at its lowest-ever price, this has a 30MP full-frame sensor and even offers DCI 4K video!

🇬🇧 Sony A7 II + 28-70mm lens | £910 | now £735

Save £175 at Amazon This full-frame mirrorless camera may be older than most, but it remains one of the best-value big-sensor cameras you can buy.

🇬🇧 Nikon Z fc + 16-50mm VR | £1,089 | now £925

Save £164 at Amazon This affordable, retro-styled mirrorless camera has proved highly popular since its launch. This deal includes a 16-50mm kit lens, which benefits from in-built image stabilization. This is the lowest price we can currently find in the UK (although we have seen it lower in the past).

🇬🇧 Fujifilm GFX 100S | £5,499 | now £4,499

Save £1,000 at Jessops This is the lowest price the GFX 100S has ever been! Providing a massive medium format sensor (with image stabilization) in a DSLR-sized body, this camera is the best of all worlds!

