Apple gives students $150 bonus in big back-to-school MacBook and iPad deals

By Chris George
published

Apple gives students discounts anyway - but this summer it is sweetening the deal in the US and the UK even further

Apple Student Discount
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has just announced a great, additional deal for students - where you get a bunch of great extras, on top of the usual Apple educational disount

Apple products are never the cheapest options - but if you are in education, the brilliant Apple Student Discount scheme is a great way of getting iPhones, iPads and MacBooks at a more affordable price. 

But this summer Apple is sweetening the deal further by offering a $150 / £130 Apple gift voucher when they buy an eligible new Mac or iPad. 

Added to that, they'll get 20% off AppleCare+, plus three months of free Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Products included in the Back to School promotion include the
15in MacBook Air M2,
13in MacBook Air M2,
13in MacBook Air M1,
Mac Mini M2,
14in MacBook Pro M2,
iPad Pro and
iPad Air.

The offer runs from today until October 2 in the US (see full details), and until October 23 in the UK (see details here)

(Image credit: Apple)

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

