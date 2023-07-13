Apple gives students $150 bonus in big back-to-school MacBook and iPad deals

Apple has just announced a great, additional deal for students - where you get a bunch of great extras, on top of the usual Apple educational disount

Apple products are never the cheapest options - but if you are in education, the brilliant Apple Student Discount scheme is a great way of getting iPhones, iPads and MacBooks at a more affordable price.

But this summer Apple is sweetening the deal further by offering a $150 / £130 Apple gift voucher when they buy an eligible new Mac or iPad.

Added to that, they'll get 20% off AppleCare+, plus three months of free Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Products included in the Back to School promotion include the

15in MacBook Air M2,

13in MacBook Air M2,

13in MacBook Air M1,

Mac Mini M2,

14in MacBook Pro M2,

iPad Pro and

iPad Air.

The offer runs from today until October 2 in the US (see full details), and until October 23 in the UK (see details here).

