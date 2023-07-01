Every student needs a computer, and as Apple produces some of the best laptops out there, why not equip yourself for university life with a MacBook?

MacBooks have a reputation for being expensive, but the gap is closing with Windows laptops, especially among the higher-end models. The MacBook Air, with its new 15in model and M2 processor, is now the ideal model for students, as the battery life is long, the chassis thin and light, the screen big enough for serious work, and with enough power inside whether you’re producing reams of essays or completing video editing tasks. And if you need more power, the Macbook Pro line is waiting – whilst for those with the tightest budgets can still get a very capable laptop with the basic 13in MacBook Air.

MacOS is also an excellent operating system for students, as it’s home to a lot of apps, such as Adobe’s Creative Suite, the Logic Pro digital audio workshop, Apple’s Final Cut Pro video editing software, and more besides. In Pages, Numbers and Keynote you also get a well-featured office suite bundled with each laptop.

And don't forget that in may countries (including the US and the UK) that there is a generous Apple Student discount scheme on most MacBooks bought direct from Apple.

With this in mind, these are the best MacBooks for students available right now…

The best MacBooks for students in 2023

Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out how we test.

(Image credit: Apple)

1: Apple MacBook Air 15in The best MacBook for students Specifications CPU: M2 RAM: 8, 16 or 24GB Storage: 256GB to 2TB Screen: 15.3in LED-backlit IPS, 2880 x 1864px Size: 340 x 237 x 11.5mm Weight: 1.51kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Excellent screen + M2 power Reasons to avoid - Most expensive Macbook Air

The newcomer to the MacBook Air line is the one that makes the most sense for students. A 15in laptop has long been the choice of anyone using it as their main computer, and while smaller models - the 13in MacBooks, and the dear departed 11in model - make sense from a portability perspective, the 15in is king if you don’t want to connect it up to an external screen while you’re at your desk.

The arrival of the M2 processor in the Air line has shaken things up a bit too, as having the same chipset found in the lower-end Pro models in a smaller, lighter, cheaper laptop means you need a pretty good reason to buy a MacBook Pro.

(Image credit: Apple)

This is the lowest-priced MacBook in the entire range, which is going to make it attractive for students. There's very little difference between this and the M2 model apart from the choice of CPU inside, though the lack of a MagSafe port for charging, instead of using one of the Thunderbolt ports, also marks it out.

The M1 was the chip that led Apple’s split from Intel, and the Air was one of the first models to get the new, in-house processor. The M1 in the Air is passively cooled, so there's no noisy fan, and differs from the one in Pro models by having one less GPU core. It’s not a big difference, though you might notice some apps that rely on graphics processing, such as Lightroom, are ever so slightly slower.

(Image credit: Apple)

Having the newest tech in your laptop is always a good feeling, and the M2 chip in this MacBook Air is ideal for the kind of work you’re likely to run into at university. You can avoid work too, as it’s good enough for a little light gaming, video editing, and whatever other hobbies you need a laptop for.

The Air underwent a subtle change when it stepped up to the M2 chip, gaining a dedicated charging port of the sort Apple discarded years ago. The MagSafe charger pops off if the cord is stretched, lowering the chance of damage to the port or the cable. It’s also shed a tiny bit of weight, making this the most portable of the Air family.

(Image credit: Apple)

This is the lower end of the MacBook Pro family, coming in at a slightly lower price than the 15in MacBook Air. You get the same M2 processor, the same excellent Retina display (only in a 13.3in configuration), and all the same software. So what’s different?

The Pro is a noticeably thicker laptop, and contains a pair of fans for the CPU where the Air’s is passively cooled. This means the processor can work harder, so you’ll see a performance boost, and that there's more room inside for batteries for a longer endurance time away from a charger. You also get the customisable Touch Bar, which has been a controversial addition to the Mac range as it replaces the physical top row of the keyboard.

The USB-C ports are USB 4 (which integrates Thunderbolt 3) and you’ll need to use one of them to charge with and another for a monitor or dock, but otherwise what you’re getting here is a beefed up version of the Air for similar money.

(Image credit: Apple)

The 14in model is the point at which the MacBook Pro family begins to grow in terms of processing power and cost. Leaving the humble, basic M2 behind, the M2 Pro and Max chips pile on the CPU and GPU cores, and you can spec a lot more RAM and storage in your machine. The controversial Touch Bar is also gone, replaced by a traditional row of F-keys at the top of the keyboard.

The inclusion of a SDXC card reader is a nice thing to have, and there are three Thunderbolt ports plus a MagSafe and HDMI, so you won’t be cluttering up the data transfer with monitors or chargers. Whether it’s necessary for students to purchase a machine like this is a big question. It’s certainly overkill for writing essays on, and you’re better off saving your money, but if you’re a student of video production, 3D rendering, game asset development, music production or anything that can take advantage of the increased computational capabilities, then this is the machine for you.

(Image credit: Apple)

The biggest MacBook of them all, the 16in MacBook Pro has all the same options as the 14in model, but a larger frame which allows more screen space and more battery life.

The 16in is less portable than the 14in, being half a kilo heavier and noticeably wider, but it’s still possible to slip into a bag if you need to take it to the library or a lecture. Its natural habitat, though, is on a desk connected to screens, external storage, cameras or other tools of the trade, as the centre of a creative workflow. If you’re a student of graphic design, photography or movie making, then it’s the ultimate buy, but the price may make you look elsewhere.