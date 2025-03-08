Apple MacBook Air M4 price & availability: Where to order right now

Looking at where you can pre-order the new Apple MacBook Air M4? You've come to the right place as this page is dedicated in finding where it is available to pre-order now!

The newly announced MacBook Air M4 is now twice as fast in Photoshop compared to the original M1 chip. Revealed on March 5, the latest MacBook Air improves both processing power and camera capabilities while also launching at a lower starting price.

Where to order: 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)

Where to order: 15" MacBook Air M4 (2025)

Announced alongside the Mac Studio M4 Max and M3 Ultra, the MacBook Air M4 is a moderate upgrade from the M3 model but delivers impressive performance gains. Apple claims it’s up to twice as fast as the first Apple silicon MacBook Air, with double the speed in Photoshop and iMovie. Users upgrading from an Intel-based MacBook Air can experience up to 23x overall performance improvements, with Photoshop running up to 3.6x faster.



Apple Intelligence is a key focus of the latest releases, and the MacBook Air M4 fully integrates AI-powered features. The new M4 chip’s neural engine delivers up to three times the speed for AI tasks compared to the M1, enhancing photo and video editing with Apple Intelligence tools like Image Playground and Genmoji.



The built-in camera also sees an upgrade, now featuring a 12MP sensor with Apple’s “Center Stage” technology, which keeps users framed in video calls. Desk View support allows users to share a top-down view of their workspace during meetings. While the display remains unchanged from the M3 model, the new MacBook Air now supports up to two external monitors, connected via its two Thunderbolt 4 ports (which also support USB-C).

(Image credit: Apple)

Despite these enhancements, the MacBook Air M4 retains the same size, weight, keyboard, speakers, aluminum body, and battery life as its predecessor. It also launches at a more affordable price, with the 13-inch model starting at $999 / £999 and the 15-inch at $1,099 / £1,199. A new sky blue color joins the lineup alongside the existing finishes.