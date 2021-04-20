Apple event 2021: New iPad Pro and iMac announced

It's been a while since we've seen a release from Apple, but the first Apple event of 2021 has finally happened – and it definitely didn't disappoint. We saw the arrival of the new iMac 2021, the iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K and (finally!) the Apple AirTags!

Of course, this won't be the only Apple event of the year, with more Apple products due to arrive in 2021 as well. One of the most anticipated products is the unofficially titled iPhone 13, which has already had plenty of rumors and leaks spilled – despite the fact that the iPhone 12 family have only recently arrived!

So, without any further ado, check out the exciting Apple products announced today below…

(Image credit: Apple)

(Image credit: Apple)

They've been rumored for years now – and they're finally here! Apple AirTags have been officially announced, joining the FindMy ecosystem to enable users to be able to easily find their personal belongings. Similar to the Tile tags, AirTags can be attached to keys, wallets, cameras and more.

Users will be able to personalize AirTags with emojis – and they even come with stylish accessories, such as Hermes bag charms or luggage tags. Users will be able to keep track of their AirTags through the FindMy app, which uses 'Precision Finding' and U1 chip (also found in the iPhone 12 family) to help increase the accuracy of the FindMy system.

Apple made a point of stating that the AirTags are designed to keep track of products, not people. The AirTags have been designed to enable you to make sure you've not had one slipped in your bag with audible alerts to let you know that it's there.

The Apple AirTags will be available for $29 / £29 / AU$45, or a 4-pack for $99 / £99 / AU$149. It will be available to order from 23 April and will ship from 30 April.

Apple TV 4K

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple also announced the new Apple TV 4K, which will feature the A12 Bionic chip and 4K High Frame Rate HDR. Perfect for watching the best streaming services on, it will also feature a completely redesigned Siri remote, which has a new touch-enabled click pad and a one-piece recycled aluminum design. Apple says that it's the only remote you'll ever need, with the addition of power and mute buttons.

Interestingly, the Apple TV 4K will be able to work in conjunction with your iPhone. Using the light sensor, the iPhone will be able to compare your TV's color with worldwide color standards. The Apple TV 4K will then automatically adjust and calibrate your TV's display.

The Apple TV 4K will be available in 32GB for $179 / £169 / AU$249 and 64GB for $199 / £189 / AU$279. You can order the Apple TV 4K from 30 April and it will begin shipping in May. Don't forget to check out our list of the best best Apple TV VPN services as well.

iMac 2021

(Image credit: Apple)

The brand new iMac 2021 has been completely redesigned around the new M1 chip. While this isn't the first time we've seen the M1, this certainly seems to be the first computing product that really makes the most out of the technology. The power of the M1 chip has enabled Apple to shrink the size of components including the thermal system, which makes the iMac 2021 over 50% thinner than the previous iMac generation at 11.5mm thin.

The iMac will feature a 24" 4.5K Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and 11.3 pixels. Meanwhile, the TrueTone technology will adjust the color output of the display as the environment around it changes.

The camera has also been given an update, with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera that features a larger sensor for better performance in low light. Plus, the M1 chip has enabled computational video updates that are designed to enhance each pixel of video. Apple bills this as the "best camera ever in a Mac".

It's clear that Apple has been inspired by the massive shift to working from home that many of us have experienced over the past year. It made a point of highlighting the improved microphone and speakers that are designed to make Zoom calls smoother.

(Image credit: Apple )

Meanwhile, the CPU performance is 85% faster than previous models, enabling users to easily and quickly work on 100MP photographs in Lightroom. Plus, the iMac 2021 will also feature 2x faster graphics and 3x faster machine learning. Excitingly, due to the M1 chip featuring the same architecture as the chips found in iPhones and iPads, the iMac 2021 will be able to run iPhone and iPad apps as well.

The iMac 2021 will feature up to four USB-C ports, including two Thunderbolt ports. There will also be three new keyboards – two of which include Touch ID for the first time in iMac history.

The base iMac 2021 model will be available in May, starting at $1,299 / £1,249 / AU$1,899 in four colors, while those with the gigabit Ethernet and USB 3 ports will start at $1,799 / £1,449 / AU$2,199 and will be available in seven colors.

iPad Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

And this is clearly the pièce de résistance of today's Apple event – the new iPad Pro complete with the M1 chip for the first time ever. The new iPad Pro will feature an 8-core CPU that's 50% faster than the previous generation. It'll also feature an 8-core GPU that delivers 40% faster graphics – and is 1500x faster than the very first iPad Pro! We'll also be seeing a 16-core Apple Neural Engine, 2x faster storage access – plus a 2TB storage option too!

The USB-C port at the bottom will now support Thunderbolt and USB 4, offering 4x the bandwidth and being able to pass high resolution video files across. Excitingly, the iPad Pro will now support mmWave 5G, being able to reach 4GB/s at peak speeds.

The iPad Pro is also introducing a new 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with a 122º field of view, which enables the new Center Stage function. This enables users to record and stream video while moving around their space. Center Stage will track the user's movement and keep the subject in the field-of-view by panning to follow them. It'll even expand to fit others in the shot if new people join the video.

Meanwhile, there will be a new Liquid Retina XDR display that will feature 1000 nits of full screen brightness and 1600 nits of peak brightness.

The 11-inch iPad Pro will begin at $799 / £749 / AU$1,199 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will cost $1,099 / £999 / AU$1,649. Both will be available to order on 30 April, and the products will begin shipping in the second half of May.

Read more

Best iPad for photo editing

Best iPhone for photography

Best iMac for photo editing

Best monitors for photo editing

Best password managers