Aladdin's Cave of cameras! Large format, film SLRs, vintage lenses and more

Every year I get here early, and every year I buy something cool.

This is the Aladdin's Cave of camera gear – better known as the Disabled Photographers' Society stand at The Photography & Video Show, which kicks off today and runs until Tuesday at the NEC in Birmingham, England.

The stand – stand C503, if you're coming to the show – is effectively a bazaar of photography equipment. In the UK we call it a "bring and buy"; to raise funds for its mission to make photography inclusive and accessible to those with disabilities, the Society invites attendees to donate working photographic equipment. And, of course, to buy it!

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Toyo 5x4 large-format camera (Image credit: James Artaius)

Each year at The Photography & Video Show, the stand is host to some oddities, rarities and just plain cool stuff. There's the mint condition Toyo View Large Format Field Camera, for starters, with its original flight case, accessories, and a selection of Schneider Kreuznach lenses.

Away from large format, there's plenty of classic 35mm SLRs as well, from Asahi to Zenit, Praktica to Petri and of course Canon to Nikon. And there's all manner of lenses for all manner of mounts, too, whether it's vintage soviet character glass to tasty Biotar optics to a gorgeous 300mm Minolta in its velvet-lined case.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

(Image credit: James Artaius)

There's plenty of modern mirrorless fare as well – including some lovely Sony Alpha bodies and plenty of premium pro lenses. If you're looking for a bargain on a film camera, a mirrorless camera, a lens, a set of filters, camera bags… pretty much any bit of photographic paraphernalia, you'll find it here. And all the money goes to a good cause.

On the last day of the show, the Society sells off gear "by the bag" – you pay £10 for a bag and whatever you can fit, you can take!

(Image credit: James Artaius)

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Visit the Disabled Photographers' Society online to find out more about the great work it does, and visit stand C503 to pick up some goodies and chat to the lovely volunteers.

is open 10:00-17:00 from today until Tuesday at the NEC in Birmingham – check out the website for full information.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

