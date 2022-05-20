A super-fast Tokina SZ 33mm f1.2 lens for Sony and Fujifilm mounts is coming soon!

Japanese lens manufacturer Tokina has just announced it is launching a 33mm f/1.2 fully manual prime lens for Sony E mount and Fujifilm X mount.

Until recently, if you owned one of the best Fujifilm cameras, the only lenses you could buy were Fujifilm branded. Since the company decided to make its X-series mount available to third-party brands such as Tokina, the number of lenses available to Fujifilm users has massively increased. This announcement is also good news for Sony users as Tokina is known for making lenses that are more affordable than own-brand lenses but they still deliver excellent image quality.

• Read more: Discover the best Sony cameras

Coming in at 605g, it’s not too heavy considering it’s made up of 9 elements in 7 groups and has 11 aperture blades. It has a maximum aperture of f/16, a 48° angle of view and it comes with a lens hood and front and rear caps.

The Tokina SZ 33mm f/1.2 has been designed for use in both photography and videography. Its super bright maximum aperture should provide excellent low-light performance and aesthetically pleasing bokeh, especially when shooting wide open. Its 33mm focal length is equivalent to a 50mm lens when shooting in full-frame so it looks to be a versatile prime for shooting portraits, street photos or even landscapes if you don’t want to shoot super wide.

The main difference between the existing Tokina atx-m 33m f/1.4 is that it’s much faster and uses a manual focus and aperture – both of which help to keep costs down. If you’re someone who likes to have total control over your focus point, especially when shooting video, it would be worth saving the money and buying this version instead.

It features a click-less aperture ring which sets it up to be the perfect tool for videographers and the wide aperture will enable you to shoot beautifully blurred backgrounds (though you will need one of the best ND filters if you’re shooting video!). It also has a long focus throw to be extremely precise when focusing.

With a recommended RRP of $399/€449, which is pretty great value for such a fast prime – the Fujifilm 56mm f/1.2 would set you back around £800 if bought brand new, so Tokina has definitely got the edge when it comes to price.

It’s not on sale just yet but Tokina has said it will be on sale from June 17, 2022.

Read more:

8 fastest lenses

Best 50mm lens

Best Fujifilm lenses

Best Sony lenses