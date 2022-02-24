A new Voigtländer 23mm f/1.2 lens for APS-C X and Z mount cameras is coming soon

It looks like Cosina will be releasing another lens for Nikon Z mount and Fujifilm X mount APS-C cameras – a Voigtländer Nokton 23mm f/1.2. This will be the First Z mount lens and the second X mount lens developed by Cosina following the launch of the Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 last year.

It’s expected that as with the previous Fujifilm lens, it will have electronics contacts that enable it to transfer EXIF data and use features such as image stabilization, focus magnifier and distance display. Certain functions such as parallax compensation will only be possible with the Fujifilm X-Pro 3 body and it’s worth noting that the Fujifilm X-E3 isn’t yet supported at all.

According to Fujifilm Rumors, Cosina is sticking with Fujifilm’s vintage aesthetic with the lens said to include a clickable aperture dial as well as a focus ring. No information has been released yet on its optical configuration but we could expect it to be quite similar to that of the Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 which has 12 aperture blades, 8 elements in 6 groups, a maximum aperture of f/1.2 and a minimum aperture of f/16. As a general rule of thumb, the more aperture blades a camera has, the more high-quality it will be and the bokeh it produces will be more pleasing to the eye.

When looking at a side-by-side comparison of the 23mm and the 35mm Nokton lenses, they look almost identical in size so we can expect they will be pretty similar in weight too. The Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f1/2 weighs just 196g so it wouldn’t be too out there to assume the 23mm will weigh around the same.

There’s been no mention of a launch date and as yet, no official specifications have been released – we can only speculate. For anyone who shoots mostly with manual focus, it would be a great addition to your kit, especially if you primarily shoot with prime lenses. Voigtländer is known for its high-quality build standard and ability to produce beautifully sharp images from corner to corner so we can expect the same level of craftsmanship from the latest lens.

For anyone who shoots with the Nikon Z fc or Nikon Z50 this will surely come as welcome news as the number of lenses available for these systems is still quite limited although, thankfully, improving.

