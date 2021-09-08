Cosina launches Voigtlander Nokton 35mm f/1.2 for Fujifilm X mount

Japanese lens manufacturer Cosina has just released a Voigtlander Nokton 35mm f/1.2 X-mount lens exclusively for Fujifilm. Originally planned to be released in August, its launch was postponed due to the demand for preorders.

This fast prime could be a popular choice amongst Fujifilm photographers looking for a more affordable wide-aperture lens than the Fujifilm 56mm f/1.2. Cosina promises the lens will provide corner–to–corner sharpness and suppress color casts.

This new piece of glass is made up of eight elements in six groups in an almost symmetrical, Double-Gauss layout, which helps reduce optical aberrations over a large focal plane. It has 12 aperture blades for smooth, rounded bokeh, a minimum focus distance of 0.3 meters and a front filter size of 46mm. This 35mm lens is equivalent to a 53mm lens on a full-frame camera. It's small and lightweight, weighing only 196g and has a diameter of 59.6mm x 39.8mm.

To allow for full communication between the camera body and lens, the lens is equipped with electronic contacts that enable it to process EXIF information, focus check and so it can be used with Fujifilm in-body stabilization. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work with older models such as the Fujifilm X-Pro2 or Fujifilm X-T20, so it's worth checking the compatibility first.

The Nokton 35mm f/1.2 is a fully manual lens that uses an all-metal helicoid unit that gives the lens just the right amount of torque to enable smooth operation. Like most Fujifilm X lenses, the aperture is controlled via an aperture ring on the lens and has one-third step clicks for precise control.

With such a wide aperture, this lens is designed to excel in low light conditions. The shallow depth of field enables the user to play around with subject-background separation and create eye-catching images.

The Voigtlander Nokton 35mm f/1.2 is now available to buy from camera retailers for an RRP of £599 in the UK and $649 in the US.

