A new Nikon wide-angle lens could be on the way very soon

Nikon Netherlands and several other European countries have leaked a brand new Nikkor Z DX 12 - 28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR lens on their website but with no further details or official information.

Unsurprisingly, the best Nikon lenses are the perfect accompaniment to some of the best Nikon cameras such as the Z7 II (opens in new tab) or the Z9. The latest lens leak however is designed for cropped sensor cameras such as the recently announced Nikon Z50 or the vintage-looking Nikon Z fc.

• Check out the best Nikon cameras (opens in new tab) in 2023

As things stand there a currently give Nikon Z lenses available for APS-C bodies includng the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR (opens in new tab) and the Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR (opens in new tab) and over from third party manufacturers such as Voigtlander, Pergear, Viltrox and Laowa. If the rumor is true, it will come as welcome news to those who shoot on cropped Nikon bodies as there aren’t very many wide-angle zooms available.

In full-frame terms, it will be equivalent to an 18-42mm lens which is perfect for interiors, architecture, landscapes, or even street photography. The Nikkor Z DX 12 - 28mm is listed on the Nikon Z lens roadmap (opens in new tab) so we know it is on the way, we just don’t know when Nikon will make the official announcement we can only assume it will be relatively soon.

An earlier leak posted to the Nikon rumors website suggests the lens will have a maximum aperture of f/3.5 - 5.6, a minimum aperture of f/16 - 25, an internal focusing system, will be made of 12 elements in 11 groups including one ED lens and one aspherical lens, and 7 diaphragm blades. It’s said to weigh just 205g which is pretty light, have a filter size of 67mm and a diameter of 72mm x 63.5mm.

As more information is released such as the lens's RRP and an official release date, we will keep you up to date but it’s a promising sign that Nikon is continuing to strengthen its lens lineup and focus more on cropped sensor systems.