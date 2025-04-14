Could a monster Nikon Z 200-700mm supertelephoto zoom lens be on the way?

Nikon has recently applied for a patent on new lenses, including a super telephoto options like a 200-700mm f/6.3-8 – as well as for a 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 telephoto and a 24-240mm f/4-6.5 superzoom. This news was shared by asobinet.com.

The patent application was published on April 11, showing that Nikon Z-series users might soon have the chance to shoot with a zoom that goes beyond 600mm in focal length. Nikon does offer more telephoto reach with its Nikon 600mm f4 TC VR S and Z 800mm f6.3 VR S primes – but these are big, expensive lenses primarily designed for professional sports photographers. A 200-700mm f/6.3-8 would undoubtedly have more popular appeal amongs wildlife, aviation and sports shooters.

Competition in the super telephoto zoom category is heating up, with Canon launching its RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM lens in November 2023 and Sony releasing the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS lens just last month. So, it makes perfect sense for Nikon to step up with a new zoom lens reaching up to 700mm to keep pace with the lens developments from other brands.

Nikon's existing Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR supertelephoto zoom (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

For some context, Nikon released the 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR Z in June 2023 (priced at £1,799 / $1,899.95). This is a true workhorse lens. Adding a lens with an extra 100mm of reach would be a fantastic option for Nikon Z shooters, giving them similar opportunities as their Canon and Sony counterparts.

Now, let's take a look at Nikon's optical system patents:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: asobinet.com) Focal length: 24.75-193.60 F-number: 4.00-6.50 Back Focus: 11.793-37.548 (Image credit: asobinet.com) Focal length: 24.70-233.00 F-number: 4.50-6.57 Back Focus: 11.455-67.126 (Image credit: asobinet.com) Focal length: 72.10-292.00 F-number: 4.58-6.61 Back Focus: 38.890-67.593 (Image credit: asobinet.com) Focal length: 72.10-292.00 F-number: 4.49-6.21 Back Focus: 28.519-29.869 (Image credit: asobinet.com) Focal length: 205.00-683.00 F-number: 6.30-8.00 Back Focus: 89.891

You might also like…

Check out our camera rumors hub for the latest speculation about what might be coming next. For Nikon's current line-up, check out our guides to the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon Z lenses.