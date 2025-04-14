Could a monster Nikon Z 200-700mm supertelephoto zoom lens be on the way?
Nikon has filed a patent for a super telephoto zoom 200-700mm f/6.3-8 lens, and two other Z-mount optics
Nikon has recently applied for a patent on new lenses, including a super telephoto options like a 200-700mm f/6.3-8 – as well as for a 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 telephoto and a 24-240mm f/4-6.5 superzoom. This news was shared by asobinet.com.
The patent application was published on April 11, showing that Nikon Z-series users might soon have the chance to shoot with a zoom that goes beyond 600mm in focal length. Nikon does offer more telephoto reach with its Nikon 600mm f4 TC VR S and Z 800mm f6.3 VR S primes – but these are big, expensive lenses primarily designed for professional sports photographers. A 200-700mm f/6.3-8 would undoubtedly have more popular appeal amongs wildlife, aviation and sports shooters.
Competition in the super telephoto zoom category is heating up, with Canon launching its RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM lens in November 2023 and Sony releasing the 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS lens just last month. So, it makes perfect sense for Nikon to step up with a new zoom lens reaching up to 700mm to keep pace with the lens developments from other brands.
For some context, Nikon released the 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR Z in June 2023 (priced at £1,799 / $1,899.95). This is a true workhorse lens. Adding a lens with an extra 100mm of reach would be a fantastic option for Nikon Z shooters, giving them similar opportunities as their Canon and Sony counterparts.
Now, let's take a look at Nikon's optical system patents:
Focal length: 24.75-193.60
F-number: 4.00-6.50
Back Focus: 11.793-37.548
Focal length: 24.70-233.00
F-number: 4.50-6.57
Back Focus: 11.455-67.126
Focal length: 72.10-292.00
F-number: 4.58-6.61
Back Focus: 38.890-67.593
Focal length: 72.10-292.00
F-number: 4.49-6.21
Back Focus: 28.519-29.869
Focal length: 205.00-683.00
F-number: 6.30-8.00
Back Focus: 89.891
Check out our camera rumors hub for the latest speculation about what might be coming next. For Nikon's current line-up, check out our guides to the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon Z lenses.
Kim is the Staff Writer on Digital Camera World, and formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey.
