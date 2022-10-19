15 cute dog pictures to brighten your day

There’s nothing quite like a series of cute dog photos to put a smile on your face, and CEWE has released a collection of new images from the animal category of its CEWE Photo Award (opens in new tab) – one of the world’s largest photo competitions. Hopefully, they'll inspire you to take more photos of your furry friend, with one of the best cameras (opens in new tab) of even a camera phone (opens in new tab).

The 15 snaps have been submitted in this year’s competition, which launched in May and aims to celebrate the best in photography across the globe. The competition is open to everyone – from keen amateur photographers to established professionals.

Until the end of May 2023, entrants can submit photos for free that celebrate the competition’s ‘Our World is Beautiful’ theme. There are 10 categories for budding photographers to enter – from aerial shots and animals to landscapes, travel, and culture, highlighting the true beauty of the world around us. We've written about the CEWE Photo Award (opens in new tab) and how you can enter.

The 1000 overall winners can look forward to prizes totaling more than €250,000. In addition, three monthly winners will be chosen, each receiving a voucher for CEWE photo products worth €100. Charity partner, SOS Children's Villages Worldwide, has been selected, with 10 Euro cents being donated to the children's relief organization for every photo submitted.

A photo expert at CEWE UK, said: “There’s no denying that having a pet is like having another member of the family and often, they are the main focus of our photography! These images capture the unique nature of dogs, showing their fun personalities and of course how cute they can be.

“We are really enjoying seeing entries into the animal category in our 2023 CEWE Photo Award competition, and it always makes us smile to see how much people love their pets.” Here are some of the best dog submissions from the animal category of the current competition.

Springtime Shiba – a happy Shiba embracing the cherry blossoms and the sunshine, photographed by Dalma Hegedűs in Nikla, Hungary (Image credit: Dalma Hegedűs / CEWE Photo Award 2023)

Three’s a crowd – a reflective triplet moment by the river photographed by Bente Brænden in Gran, Norway (Image credit: Bente Brænden / CEWE Photo Award 2023)

His prize possession – taking a relaxing walk through the forest with their new favorite stick, photographed by Eugen Rack in Celle, Germany (Image credit: Eugen Rack)

A shepherd and his sheep – an unlikely friendship forming between the hours of shepherding, photographed by Lucia Drietomská in Moldava nad Bodvou, Slovakia (Image credit: Lucia Drietomská / CEWE Photo Award 2023)

Gone fishing: A lakeside walk – stunning lake views made all the more beautiful by a furry friend, photographed by Gøran Bäckstrøm in Kristiansand, Norway (Image credit: Gøran Bäckstrøm / CEWE Photo Award 2023)

A special bond – a lovely moment captured between a dog and his favourite human, photographed by Cecilie Thoresen in Oslo, Norway (Image credit: Cecilie Thoresen/ CEWE Photo Award 2023)

Making a splash – an excitable dog running through the water, photographed by Cecilie Thoresen in Oslo, Norway (Image credit: Cecilie Thoresen / CEWE Photo Award 2023)

The perfect companion – a beautiful black and white portrait shot photographed by Eugen Rack in Celle, Germany (Image credit: Eugen Rack/ CEWE Photo Award 2023)

Black and white – a perfect contrast of the dog’s coat and the white flowers, photographed by Klára Lipertová in Žďár nad Sázavou, Czechia (Image credit: Klára Lipertová / CEWE Photo Award 2023)

Grumpy dog on a walk – taking a well-deserved break on a rock after splashing around, photographed by Zuzana Frankova in Langbathseen, Austria (Image credit: Zuzana Frankova / CEWE Photo Award 2023)

Golden eyes – a portrait showing just how captivating a dog’s eyes can be, photographed by Carmen Saltnes Lopez (Image credit: Carmen Saltnes Lopez / CEWE Photo Award 2023)

A dynamic duo – feeling on top of the world during their beach adventure, photographed by Julie Reme Torvik in Lista, Norway (Image credit: Julie Reme Torvik /CEWE Photo Award 2023)

The butterfly effect – a curious and gentle approach to a passing butterfly, photographed by Isabella Bodin in Stockholm, Sweden (Image credit: Isabella Bodin / CEWE Photo Award 2023)

A happy boy – a big smile from this pooch settling down after a good run around, photographed by Miroslav Pavlovič in Bratislava, Slovakia (Image credit: Miroslav Pavlovič /CEWE Photo Award 2023)

Find out more about the CEWE Photo Award (opens in new tab) and how to enter.

