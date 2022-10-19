15 cute dog pictures to brighten your day

The CEWE Photo Award features snaps of some very sweet dogs from the animal category of its latest competition
Camera shy – a shy dog hides in the bushes(Image credit: Anita Papp/CEWE Photo Award 2023)
There’s nothing quite like a series of cute dog photos to put a smile on your face, and CEWE has released a collection of new images from the animal category of its CEWE Photo Award (opens in new tab) – one of the world’s largest photo competitions. Hopefully, they'll inspire you to take more photos of your furry friend, with one of the best cameras (opens in new tab) of even a camera phone (opens in new tab).
The 15 snaps have been submitted in this year’s competition, which launched in May and aims to celebrate the best in photography across the globe. The competition is open to everyone – from keen amateur photographers to established professionals.
Until the end of May 2023, entrants can submit photos for free that celebrate the competition’s ‘Our World is Beautiful’ theme. There are 10 categories for budding photographers to enter – from aerial shots and animals to landscapes, travel, and culture, highlighting the true beauty of the world around us. We've written about the CEWE Photo Award (opens in new tab) and how you can enter.
The 1000 overall winners can look forward to prizes totaling more than €250,000. In addition, three monthly winners will be chosen, each receiving a voucher for CEWE photo products worth €100. Charity partner, SOS Children's Villages Worldwide, has been selected, with 10 Euro cents being donated to the children's relief organization for every photo submitted.
A photo expert at CEWE UK, said: “There’s no denying that having a pet is like having another member of the family and often, they are the main focus of our photography! These images capture the unique nature of dogs, showing their fun personalities and of course how cute they can be.
“We are really enjoying seeing entries into the animal category in our 2023 CEWE Photo Award competition, and it always makes us smile to see how much people love their pets.” Here are some of the best dog submissions from the animal category of the current competition.
