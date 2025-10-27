This photographer perfectly mastered dog motion, and is just one of many awarded shots that will make you smile

Who won the title International Dog Photographer of the Year?

Step into the world where fur, emotion, and speed collide – the Dog Photography Awards have just unveiled its stunning 2025 winners, proving once again why this competition is a must-watch for photographers and dog lovers alike.

With over 2,000 entries from 48 countries – including China, Australia, Italy, and Finland – this year's contest pushed boundaries in storytelling, technique, and pure canine charisma. And this year, the new Open category invited photographers to break free of traditional boundaries and experiment.

Let's take a look at some awarded imagery, and if you want to see more, visit the Dog Dog Photography Awards website.

International Dog Photographer of the Year

I'm All Ears (Image credit: Belinda Richards / Dog Photography Awards)

I'm All Ears by Belinda Richards



Belinda Richards is an internationally acclaimed pet photographer, educator, and the creative force behind Frog Dog Studios in Melbourne, Australia. Crowned the Australian Pet Photographer of the Year in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, Belinda has redefined pet portraiture with her signature blend of humour, empathy, and high-end artistry.

Dogs & People

May the Fur Be With You (Image credit: Jane Thomson / Dog Photography Awards)

1st Place: May the Fur Be With You by Jane Thomson

"Rescued from a hoarding situation in Las Vegas, Petunia now thrives in Eugene as an ambassador for Luvable Dog Rescue. She is in training to become a therapy dog, a role well suited to her calm and affectionate nature. With her striking resemblance to Yoda, this portrait was imagined as both a tribute to her resilience and a playful nod to her otherworldly presence."

Portrait Outdoor

The Shape of Stillness (Image credit: Denisa Zbranková Albaniová / Dog Photography Awards)

1st Place: The Shape of Stillness by Denisa Zbranková Albaniová

A lone white shepherd stands on a pale stone staircase, gazing upward into a dreamlike expanse.

Documentary

Dog Sanctuaries Around the World (Image credit: Angelica Briones / Dog Photography Awards)

2nd Place: Dog Sanctuaries Around the World by Angelica Briones

"There are around 200 million stray dogs worldwide, living in vastly different conditions. Some are cared for by their communities, but most are not as lucky. Stray dogs often find me when I travel—drawn to me like I wear a magnet. These moments inspired Dog Sanctuaries Around the World. I have visited seven sanctuaries so far, from Hawaii to Costa Rica to Thailand - documenting their work. I gift them the photos I take to use freely, as a show of my appreciation for all they do. Each place is unique, but all share one goal: to offer dogs safety, dignity, and a chance at a better life."

Studio

The Kiss (Image credit: Mia Tepelea / Dog Photography Awards)

2nd Place: The Kiss by Mia Tepelea

Two slender dogs jump together against a dark gray background, their happy faces showing a moment of playful connection.

Open

Suppertime (Image credit: Katie Brockman / Dog Photography Awards)

1st Place: Suppertime by Katie Brockman

"A modern reimagining of The Last Supper, this image is a composite of more than a dozen separate shots. My goal was to not just pay homage to an iconic piece of art, but to also showcase the unique personalities of all the pets I was fortunate enough to photograph."

Action

Leaps for Days (Image credit: Shandess Griffin / Dog Photography Awards)

3rd Place: Leaps for Days by Shandess Griffin

A golden retriever leaps off a dock into a misty lake at sunrise, captured in a series of superimposed images showing its joyful splay as it enters the water.

