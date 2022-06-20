Enter the world’s largest free-to-enter photo contest! The CEWE Photo Award is open now

The CEWE Photo Award (opens in new tab), the largest free competition of its kind in the world, is now open for entries from amateurs and professionals alike, showcasing the Earth’s beauty and offering incredible rewards.

Anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to take part, as the CEWE Photo Award (opens in new tab) has over €250,000 of prizes to be won. However, it’s not just the winners that benefit; for every photograph entered, CEWE will donate 10 Euro cents to SOS Children’s Villages Worldwide. So just by participating, you’re not just connecting with a community of photographers around the globe – you’re positively impacting the lives of children all over the world.

That is at the heart of the CEWE Photo Award, whose message is “Our world is beautiful”. This can be explored through the ten categories for entry: Sport, People, Landscapes, Animals, Architecture and technology, Nature, Travel and Culture, Food and Cooking, Hobby and leisure, and Aerial photos.

(Image credit: János Szekeres)

(Image credit: Johan Bosman)

Your photos will be judged by a panel of recognized industry experts, journalists and professional photographers. Their focus above all will be on the quality of the photograph and how well the photo fits the chosen category in the photo contest.

The first prize winner will claim a holiday of their choice worth €15,000, along with €7,500 of photographic equipment, €2,500 of CEWE products and an award.

Those placing 2nd to 10th place will each win €5,000 of photography equipment and €2,500 of CEWE products, with 11th to 30th winners will take home €2,500 of photo equipment and €1,000 of CEWE vouchers, and 31st to 1000th place winning a CEWE voucher worth €100.