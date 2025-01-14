"I have only one hand on my camera, as I’ve got a treat, a toy, or a squeaker in the other"

I’m currently in the fortunate position that I can arrange my job all around the things I love the most. There is no routine working day as every day, I more or less choose what I work on. That said, there’s lots of paperwork and editing that needs to be done and takes up a lot of my time. But, as I don’t do that many private sessions a year, I mostly work on commissions, projects and my licensing archive. It sounds fun and it is fun, but I’m also a bit of a workaholic. That’s why it’s even more important to be able to say no once in a while.

I wake up and walk my dog. That’s a very slow and not-too-long walk, as she’s 16 now and still telling us what to do. Afterwards, I answer emails and work on the commissions and my list of tasks I have deadlines for. When I’m finished with that, I might take images but, quite frankly, as a photographer you spend more time doing other stuff than actually taking images.

As I’m mostly known for my studio portraits of dogs, that’s also what I do the most. But I also take images of cats. For this, I travel to their location. Furthermore, I make sure that I do my own projects – these mostly consist of outdoor photography, which is what made me fall in love with photography to begin with. I learned to love studio photography too, but being out in nature, and trying to seize the endless opportunities for images it offers,

is still one of my favorite things.

I do have a model database of dogs I can hire for commissions, but also for my personal projects. They are mostly my type of dog: rescued, mixed, Spanish or Portuguese, ex-hunting dogs, or whatever dog showed model qualities. And with model qualities, I mean enthusiasm, patience, looks or whatever might be recommendable for the task. It’s a top priority that my models, as well as their owners, have fun. They love to return not only for commissions but also for my private projects, which is lovely.